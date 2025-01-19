FONSmartChain 가격 (FON)
오늘 FONSmartChain (FON)의 실시간 가격은 0.609954 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. FON에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 FONSmartChain 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 90.09K USD
- FONSmartChain의 당일 가격 변동 -0.22%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 FON에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FON 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 FONSmartChain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0013906170679345.
지난 30일간 FONSmartChain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0767971123.
지난 60일간 FONSmartChain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.2402101324.
지난 90일간 FONSmartChain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.749128590240803.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0013906170679345
|-0.22%
|30일
|$ -0.0767971123
|-12.59%
|60일
|$ -0.2402101324
|-39.38%
|90일
|$ -0.749128590240803
|-55.12%
FONSmartChain 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.03%
-0.22%
-4.59%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
FON Smart Chain is an innovative solution to bring programmability and interoperability to Beacon Chain. FON Smart Chain relies on a system of 21 active validators with Proof of Staked Authority (APoS) consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double-sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality. Other than the 21 active validators, FSC will introduce more validators, e.g. another 20 inactive validators, into the validator set as backups, which will be called “Candidates”. Candidates will produce blocks and charge gas fees in FSC mainnet, but in a much less chance than the official validator set of 21 elected. The unavailable candidates will be slashed as well though in a smaller size. A decent motivation is expected to be maintained so that the candidate validators are willing to ensure the quality and help secure FSC. In an extreme case, if a majority of the active 21 validators get attacked and offline, Candidate Validators can report to Beacon Chain about the stale blocking, resume it and eventually propose a re-election of the active validator set. The FON Smart Chain also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. Cross-chain transfer and other communication are possible due to native support of interoperability. Binance DEX remains a liquid venue of the exchange of assets on both chains. This dual-chain architecture will be ideal for users to take advantage of the fast trading on one side and build their decentralized apps on the other side.
