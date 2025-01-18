Fluidity 가격 (FLY)
오늘 Fluidity (FLY)의 실시간 가격은 0.00456273 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. FLY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Fluidity 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.33K USD
- Fluidity의 당일 가격 변동 +2.67%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 FLY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FLY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Fluidity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00011874.
지난 30일간 Fluidity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0001888509.
지난 60일간 Fluidity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0010224366.
지난 90일간 Fluidity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.000691249832354675.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00011874
|+2.67%
|30일
|$ +0.0001888509
|+4.14%
|60일
|$ +0.0010224366
|+22.41%
|90일
|$ +0.000691249832354675
|+17.85%
Fluidity 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.11%
+2.67%
+13.26%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Fluidity is the blockchain incentive layer that rewards people for using their cryptocurrencies. Fluidity Money tokens (Fluid Assets) are a 1-to-1 wrapped asset that expose holders to randomly paid rewards when they use their cryptocurrencies. Rewards are paid out according to a drawing mechanism held each on-chain transaction of Fluid Assets. These rewards are generated by the cumulative yield generated by the underlying asset, which is deposited and lent on money markets. With Fluid Assets, yield is gained through utility. The more you utilise your assets, the more yield can be potentially received over time. Existing decentralised finance incentivises leaving interest-bearing products ”idle” – sitting in an account accruing interest. Through wrapping a variety of assets with Fluid functionalities, we effectively grant utility to what would otherwise be stagnant tokens. This has the added benefit of composability and a change in how we interact with blockchain payments as a whole. Careful economic modeling ensures resilience against misuse and maintains utility, embodying the platform’s commitment to making finance accessible and rewarding for all. The $FLY Token is the Fluidity Governance Token. It has different use cases, such as Staking, Revenue sharing, Governance, Utility Mining, Utility Vaults, Utility Gauges and deciding on key protocol parameters. It also gives token holders exposure to the Superposition Layer-3. Through $FLY, token holders will be able to steer order flow, as the distribution of Utility Mining and $FLY incentives will be controlled through Utility Gauges. Fluidity becomes a marketplace for order flow, with voter incentives paid by protocols every epoch to $FLY holders to direct incentives and volume towards themselves. With $FLY, Protocols will have a tool to increase their volume and will be able to direct order flow to their liking.
