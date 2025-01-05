Fitmint 가격 (FITT)
오늘 Fitmint (FITT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 68.88K USD 입니다. FITT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Fitmint 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 0.21 USD
- Fitmint의 당일 가격 변동 +0.00%
- 유통 공급량 174.28M USD
MEXC에서 FITT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FITT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Fitmint에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Fitmint에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Fitmint에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Fitmint에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30일
|$ 0
|-0.81%
|60일
|$ 0
|-0.94%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Fitmint 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+0.00%
+0.54%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Fitmint is a first of it's kind free-to-play and move-to-earn game where you can earn rewards in crypto tokens and NFTs simply by walking and running. Our mission is to help people move everyday by making it fun and rewarding Fitmint's vision is to create world's largest community owned fitness economy where millions of people get fit everyday, get rewarded for their efforts and engage seamlessly with their favourite health/fitness brands. Fitmint is backed by General catalyst, iSeed, Kearny Jackson, Polygon Studios and many other marquee investors/advisors. What is the gameplay? Fitmint's gameplay is designed by keeping these 4 points at the center of it - It should help people get consistent with walking and running - It should be fun and rewarding - It should be simple and free to play for all kind of users, no matter whether they are from web2, web3 or web10 - It should help us build a sustainable token economy The gameplay starts with your personalised 3D avatar which comes along with 4 attributes: Level, Style, Strength and Charm. And each attribute is linked to a specific in-game behaviour of the user like participation in the challenges, avatar assets, referrals and so on. A combination of these 4 attributes decide how much FITT you would be earning everyday. What makes your project unique? With the free, fun and simple gameplay, Fitmint has the potential to onboard millions of users to it's ecosystem and reward them for their fitness efforts in a sustainable manner over a long term. What can your token be used for? FITT is the native utility token of Fitmint which is used: - To reward the fitmint app users for completing their daily fitness goals and levelling up in the gameplay - To participate in the fitness challenges for walking and running activites - To trade the avatar assets in the marketplace Check out our website for more details: https://fitmint.io/
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
