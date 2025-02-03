First bitcoin kid 가격 (TPU)
오늘 First bitcoin kid (TPU)의 실시간 가격은 0.00077348 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 773.46K USD 입니다. TPU에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 First bitcoin kid 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.29M USD
- First bitcoin kid의 당일 가격 변동 -7.38%
- 유통 공급량 999.98M USD
MEXC에서 TPU에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TPU 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 First bitcoin kid에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 First bitcoin kid에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 First bitcoin kid에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 First bitcoin kid에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-7.38%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
First bitcoin kid 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-14.47%
-7.38%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
This kid posted a YouTube video about Bitcoin in 2011 when he was 12yrs old and BTC price was only $8.00!!! For the past 13yrs that video went unnoticed... Now some solana degens unearthed this historic video and etched it into the blockchain as a memecoin... The *First Bitcoin Kid (TPU)* project is an innovative initiative aimed at educating and empowering the younger generation about cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and financial literacy. The project's name, "First Bitcoin Kid," symbolizes the idea of introducing children and teenagers to the world of digital assets and teaching them how to navigate this new financial landscape from an early age. The core focus of the TPU (Tokenized Project Unit) model in this project is to provide a hands-on, interactive experience where participants can learn about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, while also engaging with blockchain technologies in a meaningful way. The project typically incorporates elements like gamified learning, smart contracts, and tokenomics to create an immersive educational platform that makes the complex world of cryptocurrencies more approachable and accessible for young learners. In addition to the educational aspect, *First Bitcoin Kid (TPU)* aims to introduce practical use cases for digital assets, allowing young users to earn, spend, and trade tokens in a controlled environment. This not only builds knowledge but also provides them with practical experience that could be valuable in a rapidly digitizing financial world. Through its innovative approach, the project seeks to bridge the gap between traditional finance and emerging digital economies, helping to cultivate a new generation of informed digital natives.
