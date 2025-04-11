FIAS 가격 (FIAS)
오늘 FIAS (FIAS)의 실시간 가격은 0.02979486 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.69M USD 입니다. FIAS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 FIAS 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- FIAS의 당일 가격 변동 +1.70%
- 유통 공급량 123.91M USD
MEXC에서 FIAS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FIAS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 FIAS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0004994.
지난 30일간 FIAS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 FIAS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 FIAS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.0004994
|+1.70%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
FIAS 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.87%
+1.70%
-23.52%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Fias is a multi-purpose layer 1 token built natively on the DevvX blockchain and bridged to Ethereum. The primary function serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for metaverse & digitally native digital assets such as video game items on devv.exchange. Developers can utilise the innate utility and functionality of Fias and explore a deeply connective and interoperable “Digital Financial Ecosystem” within their own applications and designs, including infinite TPS, sub - second finality and a simple web2 to web3 bridge which can port any existing item inventory into the ecosystem and back to a game server with a simple API integration. No blockchain experience is required. Fias will also be used for liquidity contributions to create treasuries and grow communities that operate across the DFE and earn rewards for participation. DevvExchange is setting the new gold standard of value exchange between all forms of digitally native assets & RWAs. DevvExchange is a fully non-custodial settlement layer, with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement. Its unique sharding architecture enables complete local, cross jurisdictional and operational compliance measures for enterprise grade applications and globally connected gaming and social media economies. The DFE is not just a marketplace, it's a core piece of infrastructure that enables marketplaces. The technological overhang of Fias has the capacity to catapult new and existing metaverse applications by combining globally compliant peer to peer transactions, with limitless scalability and simple onboarding for any existing titles within our “Digital Financial Ecosystem”, and is the first of its kind in the blockchain industry.
