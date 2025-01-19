Federal AI 가격 (FEDAI)
오늘 Federal AI (FEDAI)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. FEDAI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Federal AI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 703.26 USD
- Federal AI의 당일 가격 변동 -10.57%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 FEDAI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FEDAI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Federal AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Federal AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Federal AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Federal AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-10.57%
|30일
|$ 0
|-56.46%
|60일
|$ 0
|-66.83%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Federal AI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.63%
-10.57%
-25.14%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Federal AI is aiming to start the evolution of federated learning combined with Blockchain which highlights the potential to redefine the landscape of AI applications. This innovative approach not only propels advancements in model training but also places a paramount emphasis on safeguarding individual data privacy and security and emerges as a key driver in shaping the future of AI, where progress is intricately intertwined with the preservation of user privacy and the assurance of secure data handling. At present, Federal AI is diligently constructing various Federal Learning and blockchain powered applications to provide real world use-cases from healthcare solutions to crypto insights, predictions, and visualization. Other critical initiatives include a dedicated web application built by leveraging Federated AI Learning, the model excels in identifying potential cases of melanoma cancer from photographs. This approach benefits from a broad spectrum of data while upholding patient privacy. The distinctive quality that sets Federal AI apart from its competitors is our unwavering dedication to continuous technological and ecosystem evolution. Unlike others, our commitment to innovation knows no bounds, and satisfaction never leads to complacency. We are steadfastly engaged in rigorous research and data analysis, ensuring that our users have access to the most potent and effective investment tools available in the market. Guided by this visionary approach, we are meticulously constructing a product that embodies efficiency, simplicity, security, reliability, and scalability. Our relentless pursuit of advancement ensures that Federal AI remains at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solutions in the dynamic landscape of investment technology.
