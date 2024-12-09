Feathercoin 가격 (FTC)
오늘 Feathercoin (FTC)의 실시간 가격은 0.00938126 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.66M USD 입니다. FTC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Feathercoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 65.17 USD
- Feathercoin의 당일 가격 변동 -2.46%
- 유통 공급량 283.34M USD
MEXC에서 FTC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FTC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Feathercoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000236840312953326.
지난 30일간 Feathercoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0025048724.
지난 60일간 Feathercoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0014608029.
지난 90일간 Feathercoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000236840312953326
|-2.46%
|30일
|$ -0.0025048724
|-26.70%
|60일
|$ -0.0014608029
|-15.57%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Feathercoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.02%
-2.46%
-12.33%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Feathercoin (FTC or ₣) is an open source cryptocurrency, published under the license of MIT / X11.1, based on the Litecoin protocol. On 16 April 2013 Feathercoin successfully forked from Litecoin by the creation of its genesis block. As a cryptocurrency, creation and transfer of coins is based on an open source cryptographic protocol (the blockchain) and is not managed by any central authority. The hashing algorithm chosen for Feathercoin was the Proof-of-Work NeoScrypt, which had premiered on Phoenixcoin. NeoScrypt is 25% more memory intense, which makes it less feasible to create ASICs for it. The main programmer is Peter Bushnell, at the time running the information technology for the Brasenose College of Oxford University. He explained his motivation for developing the coin in an interview with Vitalik Buterin. One month after launching Feathercoin, Peter Bushnell left his job as head of IT at the Brasenose College of Oxford University and lived off his Litecoin savings. Feathercoin was launched on 16th April 2013 and as developed by Peter Bushnell. It was forked from Litecoin, with the aim of making Feathercoin what Litecoin was supposed to be: a faster, more secure, and stable version of Bitcoin. The consensus mechanism is based on the Proof of Work (PoW) concept. The Feathercoin network runs on the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm, making it much easier and faster to mine. Feathercoin enjoyed rapid adoption by users soon after its launch, gaining immense popularity, and establishing itself as a worthy contender in a BTC/LTC dominated market. Feathercoin can be mined using either processors (CPUs) or graphics cards (GPUs). Due to the hashing algorithm of FTC, it cannot be mined with an ASIC card. Mining software is available for download at their official site. Wallets for FTC can be found over at their official website, including both desktop and mobile wallets.. While the paper money you are used to carrying around is (or can be) stored in a physical wallet, cryptocurrencies, like all digital currencies, have to be stored in a software-based digital wallet. Although you will find links to feathercoin wallets throughout the web, the only safe way to know that you're downloading the latest and correct version is by scrolling to the bottom of the coin's official home page and selecting the button for your particular operating system. Feathercoin wallets are available for Android, Linux, macOS and Windows platforms.
|1 FTC에서 AUD
A$0.0146347656
|1 FTC에서 GBP
￡0.0073173828
|1 FTC에서 EUR
€0.0088183844
|1 FTC에서 USD
$0.00938126
|1 FTC에서 MYR
RM0.0413713566
|1 FTC에서 TRY
₺0.3259049724
|1 FTC에서 JPY
¥1.4070951874
|1 FTC에서 RUB
₽0.9269623006
|1 FTC에서 INR
₹0.7943112842
|1 FTC에서 IDR
Rp148.9088337926
|1 FTC에서 PHP
₱0.543174954
|1 FTC에서 EGP
￡E.0.468593937
|1 FTC에서 BRL
R$0.0570380608
|1 FTC에서 CAD
C$0.0132275766
|1 FTC에서 BDT
৳1.1222801338
|1 FTC에서 NGN
₦15.0823455146
|1 FTC에서 UAH
₴0.388853227
|1 FTC에서 VES
Bs0.45030048
|1 FTC에서 PKR
Rs2.6116489714
|1 FTC에서 KZT
₸4.774123214
|1 FTC에서 THB
฿0.319431903
|1 FTC에서 TWD
NT$0.303952824
|1 FTC에서 CHF
Fr0.0082555088
|1 FTC에서 HKD
HK$0.0728923902
|1 FTC에서 MAD
.د.م0.0934373496