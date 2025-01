FC Sion Fan Token(SION)이란?

FC Sion Token (SION) is a BRC-20 smart contract built on Bitcichain. SION Token offers its fans the opportunity to participate in surveys and events, enjoy games and quests linked to digital collectibles, NFT purchases, fan rewards or great experiences. SION Token will be included in FC Sion's potential ecosystem in the future, providing E-Commerce. It enables Voting, Donation, Exclusive Videos and more. Bitci Fan Tokens strengthen the bond between team and fans by giving fans new ways to interact and grow with their favorite teams. Highlights of the Project Blockchain Framework: FC Sion Token is built on Bitcichain as a native BRC-20 Token. This provides fans with a wide range of token functions with greater accessibility and lower costs. Token Utility: FC Sion Token offers a variety of fan engagement options, including limited collection and integration with the Bitci NFT Marketplace, interactive team rewards, exclusive privileges, voting rights, gamification, and exclusive brand experiences. Brand Identity: FC Sion currently has more than 500,000 supporters and a digital fan base of over 150,000 on its social networks. In partnership with the Bitci ecosystem, the SION token is accessible to both the Baskonia fanbase and the entire Bitci user base.

