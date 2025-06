Farthouse (FARTHOUSE) 정보

Fart House is a meme-powered, community-driven token launched on the Solana blockchain. The project embraces humor, virality, and absurdity as core elements of its brand, aiming to be a cultural force in the growing meme coin ecosystem. With an irreverent tone and eye-catching design, Fart House seeks to attract a broad online audience and create an inclusive space where fun, creativity, and blockchain technology intersect.