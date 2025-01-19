FairERC20 가격 (FERC)
오늘 FairERC20 (FERC)의 실시간 가격은 0.00479313 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. FERC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 FairERC20 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 97.64 USD
- FairERC20의 당일 가격 변동 -6.51%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 FERC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FERC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 FairERC20에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000333873061410114.
지난 30일간 FairERC20에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0006285015.
지난 60일간 FairERC20에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0019663211.
지난 90일간 FairERC20에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.013274704887753657.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000333873061410114
|-6.51%
|30일
|$ -0.0006285015
|-13.11%
|60일
|$ -0.0019663211
|-41.02%
|90일
|$ -0.013274704887753657
|-73.47%
FairERC20 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.01%
-6.51%
-7.87%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? FERC20 is essentially based on the ERC20 standard. It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair. What makes your project unique? It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair. History of your project. FERC20 is based on the ERC20 standard protocol, so it has features that BRC20 does not have, including but not limited to: It is convenient to transfer money in wallets familiar to the public, without downloading new wallet software; It can be used in Ethereum's powerful DEFI ecosystem, including DEX, lending, multi-signature, etc.; FERC20 tokens have no owner authority, that is, no owner tokens; Tick characters can be upgraded; There is no pre-mining, the total amount of tokens is mined from zero until the hardcap is reached; Highly decentralized, the system architecture is serverless, including search, search and other functions, all carried out in smart contracts; Users interact directly with the contract. What’s next for your project? However, FERC20 is implemented on Ethereum after all, and it still needs to prevent Sybil attacks and smart contract robots. Therefore, the protocol adds three sets of attributes based on the ERC20 standard contract: Freeze period: When the user mints coins for the first time, he will enter the freezing period. If he wants to continue minting coins during the freezing period, he needs to pay a tip to the platform. For every additional coin, the tip is doubled. For example: 0.00025 ETH will be paid for the first coin minting during the freezing period, 0.0005 ETH will be paid for the second time, and 0.001 ETH will be paid for the third time... It should be noted What can your token be used for?
