What is the project about? Extra Finance is a leveraged yield farming & lending protocol built on Optimism.
What makes your project unique? On Extra Finance, users can implement customized farming strategies, or deposit to lending pools to earn lending interest.
History of your project. Mar 23, 2023 - Testnet Launch on Optimism May 9, 2023 - Mainnet Launch on Optimism
What’s next for your project? Extra Finance’s roadmap is as follows: 2023 Q3: Integrate CLAMM One-click Yield Farming Templates Yield Farming Simulation & Calculation Tool 2023 Q4: Release of Advanced Strategy Vaults 2024 Q1: Social Farming: User-to-User Yield Strategy Following Extra Finance V2
What can your token be used for?
Extra Finance uses two tokens to manage its utility and governance:
$EXTRA — ERC-20 utility token of the protocol
$veEXTRA — ERC-20 governance token of the protocol
$EXTRA is used for rewarding liquidity providers through emissions.
$veEXTRA is used for governance. Any
$EXTRA holder can vote-escrow their tokens and receive a
$veEXTRA in exchange.
Utility
By holding
$veEXTRA, users can unlock the following benefits and features:
APR rewards, sourced from both protocol fees and
$EXTRA token incentives.
- The protocol fee comprises various tokens collected into the treasury and is shared once per epoch. It is used to buy back
$EXTRAtokens from the market and then distribute them to holders of
$veEXTRAtokens.
- A portion of the
$EXTRAtokens allocated to the community will also be assigned to
$veEXTRAtoken holders, subject to a specific emission plan.
- At the end of each epoch, rewards will be accumulated.
Unlock up to 4x leverage for yield farming pools.
Gain access to lending pools with a high utilization rate. (
$veEXTRAholders only) Vote & Governance in the community.
$veEXTRAis the voting power in Extra Finance's on-chain governance process. Users could use it to cast for/against community proposals.
Extra Finance (EXTRA) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Extra Finance (EXTRA)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Extra Finance (EXTRA) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Extra Finance (EXTRA) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 EXTRA 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
EXTRA 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 EXTRA의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, EXTRA 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
