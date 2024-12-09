Extra Finance 가격 (EXTRA)
오늘 Extra Finance (EXTRA)의 실시간 가격은 0.097854 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 27.40M USD 입니다. EXTRA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Extra Finance 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 62.88K USD
- Extra Finance의 당일 가격 변동 -0.00%
- 유통 공급량 279.80M USD
MEXC에서 EXTRA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 EXTRA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Extra Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Extra Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0020621947.
지난 60일간 Extra Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0194596084.
지난 90일간 Extra Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30일
|$ +0.0020621947
|+2.11%
|60일
|$ +0.0194596084
|+19.89%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Extra Finance 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.25%
-0.00%
+9.26%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Extra Finance is a leveraged yield farming & lending protocol built on Optimism. What makes your project unique? On Extra Finance, users can implement customized farming strategies, or deposit to lending pools to earn lending interest. History of your project. Mar 23, 2023 - Testnet Launch on Optimism May 9, 2023 - Mainnet Launch on Optimism What’s next for your project? Extra Finance’s roadmap is as follows: 2023 Q3: Integrate CLAMM One-click Yield Farming Templates Yield Farming Simulation & Calculation Tool 2023 Q4: Release of Advanced Strategy Vaults 2024 Q1: Social Farming: User-to-User Yield Strategy Following Extra Finance V2 What can your token be used for? Extra Finance uses two tokens to manage its utility and governance: `$EXTRA` — ERC-20 utility token of the protocol `$veEXTRA` — ERC-20 governance token of the protocol `$EXTRA` is used for rewarding liquidity providers through emissions. `$veEXTRA` is used for governance. Any `$EXTRA` holder can vote-escrow their tokens and receive a `$veEXTRA` in exchange. Utility By holding `$veEXTRA`, users can unlock the following benefits and features: APR rewards, sourced from both protocol fees and `$EXTRA` token incentives. - The protocol fee comprises various tokens collected into the treasury and is shared once per epoch. It is used to buy back `$EXTRA` tokens from the market and then distribute them to holders of `$veEXTRA` tokens. - A portion of the `$EXTRA` tokens allocated to the community will also be assigned to `$veEXTRA` token holders, subject to a specific emission plan. - At the end of each epoch, rewards will be accumulated. Unlock up to 4x leverage for yield farming pools. Gain access to lending pools with a high utilization rate. (`$veEXTRA` holders only) Vote & Governance in the community. `$veEXTRA`is the voting power in Extra Finance's on-chain governance process. Users could use it to cast for/against community proposals.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 EXTRA에서 AUD
A$0.15265224
|1 EXTRA에서 GBP
￡0.07632612
|1 EXTRA에서 EUR
€0.09198276
|1 EXTRA에서 USD
$0.097854
|1 EXTRA에서 MYR
RM0.43153614
|1 EXTRA에서 TRY
₺3.39944796
|1 EXTRA에서 JPY
¥14.67712146
|1 EXTRA에서 RUB
₽9.66895374
|1 EXTRA에서 INR
₹8.28529818
|1 EXTRA에서 IDR
Rp1,553.23752054
|1 EXTRA에서 PHP
₱5.6657466
|1 EXTRA에서 EGP
￡E.4.8878073
|1 EXTRA에서 BRL
R$0.59495232
|1 EXTRA에서 CAD
C$0.13797414
|1 EXTRA에서 BDT
৳11.70627402
|1 EXTRA에서 NGN
₦157.32085434
|1 EXTRA에서 UAH
₴4.0560483
|1 EXTRA에서 VES
Bs4.696992
|1 EXTRA에서 PKR
Rs27.24157506
|1 EXTRA에서 KZT
₸49.7979006
|1 EXTRA에서 THB
฿3.3319287
|1 EXTRA에서 TWD
NT$3.1704696
|1 EXTRA에서 CHF
Fr0.08611152
|1 EXTRA에서 HKD
HK$0.76032558
|1 EXTRA에서 MAD
.د.م0.97462584