Exatech 가격 (EXT)
오늘 Exatech (EXT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. EXT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Exatech 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 440.54 USD
- Exatech의 당일 가격 변동 -12.51%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 EXT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 EXT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Exatech에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Exatech에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Exatech에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Exatech에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-12.51%
|30일
|$ 0
|-41.43%
|60일
|$ 0
|-34.62%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Exatech 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-12.51%
-11.92%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The POAI Blockchain is a decentralized platform built on the Exa_Tech network that uses blockchain technology to revolutionize the world. Exa_Tech Network is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to handle large transactions per second and has low gas fees. The POAI blockchain is designed to provide a secure, transparent and immutable record of all data, which can be accessed by anyone from anywhere around the world. world. The platform uses smart contracts to automate processes, ensure that all data is properly validated and authenticated, and to encourage participation in the platform through a token-based system. One of the key benefits of the POAI blockchain on the Exa_Tech network is its ability to handle large transactions per second. This is important for platforms like POAI, which deal with large amounts of data that need to be processed quickly and efficiently. With Exa_Tech's high-performance network capabilities, POAI can handle large amounts of data quickly and accurately. Another advantage of the POAI blockchain on the Exa_Tech network is low fuel costs. Gas fees are transaction fees paid by users to the network to carry out transactions. With low fuel costs, POAI is able to provide cost-effective services to users, making it accessible to more professionals. Overall, the combination of POAI blockchain and Exa_Tech network provides a powerful platform for professional developers and researchers to collaborate, share information and develop everything. With low gas costs, high performance capabilities, and the ability to handle large transactions per second, the POAI blockchain is poised to revolutionize technology in blockchain systems and ecosystems.
