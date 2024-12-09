Evadore 가격 (EVA)
오늘 Evadore (EVA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 199.42K USD 입니다. EVA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Evadore 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 12.28K USD
- Evadore의 당일 가격 변동 -2.83%
- 유통 공급량 666.49M USD
MEXC에서 EVA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 EVA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Evadore에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Evadore에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Evadore에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Evadore에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.83%
|30일
|$ 0
|+66.37%
|60일
|$ 0
|+29.58%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Evadore 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.73%
-2.83%
+58.85%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
# What is the project about? Evadore is a Regenarative Finance (ReFi) project created to leave the world in the best way for future generations and to find solutions to environmental problems around the world. To learn more about Evadore, go and read our detailed whitepaper: https://docs.evadore.io/ Evadore was established in May 2023 by a team based in Turkey, with the objective of developing a blockchain technology aimed at achieving carbon neutrality, in response to the pressing global climate issue. A significant portion of the energy consumed by current blockchain technology and mining operations is derived from non-renewable fossil fuel sources, hence exacerbating the ongoing climate problem. The provision of assistance to renewable energy sources assumes a significant role in the mitigation of fossil fuel usage. The Evadore foundation is now engaged in the use of renewable energies and endeavours to exemplify the initial steps that humanity can do in order to contribute towards global betterment. # What makes your project unique? Compared to other blockchains, Evadore aims at achieving carbon neutrality. This is done by applying regenerative finance principles to blockchain technology, we can create a financial system that is more sustainable, equitable, and transparent. This can help promote sustainable development, reduce inequality, and support the well-being of people and the planet # History of the project? Since the project's inception on May 24th, 2023, we have been working hard to expand its ecosystem. We have also built a large team of more than 20 people who are dedicated to making the Evadore project a success. The features within our current ecosystem: - Evalabs - Eva Chain - GreenWallet - EvaPay - EvaForest - EvaStore - CarbonEva More information about these features of the Evadore ecosystem can be found on the website: https://evadore.io/ecosystem.html # What is next for Evadore? Today (September 15th, 2023) Evadore has had its IEO on four different exchanges: LBANK: https://www.lbank.com/en-US/trade/evadore_usdt/ XT.COM: https://www.xt.com/en/trade/eva_usdt P2PB2B: https://p2pb2b.com/trade/EVA_USDT/ BITMART: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en-US?layout=pro&theme=dark&symbol=EVA_USDT After reaching this important milestone, we continue to create additional strategic alliances to expand our network and, consequently, our ecosystem. The marketing campaigns are intended to reach potential investors and developers who wish to build on our chain. More information about what is next for Evadore can be found here: https://docs.evadore.io/roadmap/the-future-of-evadore-updates-and-roadmap # What can the EVA token be used for? The EVA token is used within our ecosystem. The more Evadore users and developers there are in our ecosystem, the more valuable the native token will become. EVA token can be compared to the utility of BNB, ETH, and other major blockchain native coins. Please feel free to email us at info@evadore.io if you require any additional information.
|1 EVA에서 AUD
A$--
|1 EVA에서 GBP
￡--
|1 EVA에서 EUR
€--
|1 EVA에서 USD
$--
|1 EVA에서 MYR
RM--
|1 EVA에서 TRY
₺--
|1 EVA에서 JPY
¥--
|1 EVA에서 RUB
₽--
|1 EVA에서 INR
₹--
|1 EVA에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 EVA에서 PHP
₱--
|1 EVA에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 EVA에서 BRL
R$--
|1 EVA에서 CAD
C$--
|1 EVA에서 BDT
৳--
|1 EVA에서 NGN
₦--
|1 EVA에서 UAH
₴--
|1 EVA에서 VES
Bs--
|1 EVA에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 EVA에서 KZT
₸--
|1 EVA에서 THB
฿--
|1 EVA에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 EVA에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 EVA에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 EVA에서 MAD
.د.م--