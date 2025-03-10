Ethernity Chain 가격 (ERN)
오늘 Ethernity Chain (ERN)의 실시간 가격은 2.15 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 51.13M USD 입니다. ERN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ethernity Chain 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 13.90M USD
- Ethernity Chain의 당일 가격 변동 +5.00%
- 유통 공급량 23.73M USD
MEXC에서 ERN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ERN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ethernity Chain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.102357.
지난 30일간 Ethernity Chain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +1.4599456750.
지난 60일간 Ethernity Chain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.1820757600.
지난 90일간 Ethernity Chain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.8350887420828007.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.102357
|+5.00%
|30일
|$ +1.4599456750
|+67.90%
|60일
|$ -0.1820757600
|-8.46%
|90일
|$ -0.8350887420828007
|-27.97%
Ethernity Chain 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.23%
+5.00%
+22.16%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Welcome to the Future of Entertainment with Ethernity Chain! Initially launched as an NFT marketplace, Ethernity Chain has transformed into an ETH Layer 2 platform with enhanced AI-driven security, setting new standards for on-chain entertainment, all powered by $ERN. With the global entertainment and media market projected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2030, Ethernity Chain is positioned as the premier platform for global brands to transition their franchises onto the blockchain. Having already onboarded icons like Lionel Messi, Shaquille O'Neal, and Muhammad Ali, Ethernity Chain now focuses on the biggest entertainment franchises, offering a purpose-built platform with an industry-first built-in AI security model. Crafted through discussions with industry leaders, Ethernity Chain's Layer 2 solution boasts key features such as AI-enhanced security and DRM, easy integration with a plug-and-play toolkit, eco-friendly operations with reduced gas fees, and 100% EVM compatibility for seamless operations. Brands can leverage the Ethernity product suite and plug-and-play toolkit to develop next-gen Web3 applications spanning web3 games, digital collectibles, RWAs, and interactive media. Exciting launches are on the horizon, including the FanableApp RWA marketplace, the Exorians sci-fi franchise and Web3 game, and numerous third-party applications by industry-leading teams. Get ready to experience the future of entertainment with Ethernity Chain!
