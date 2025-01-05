Ethereum Origins 가격 (LAPUTA)
오늘 Ethereum Origins (LAPUTA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 34.52K USD 입니다. LAPUTA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ethereum Origins 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 98.57 USD
- Ethereum Origins의 당일 가격 변동 +0.29%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 LAPUTA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LAPUTA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ethereum Origins에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Ethereum Origins에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Ethereum Origins에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Ethereum Origins에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.29%
|30일
|$ 0
|-31.41%
|60일
|$ 0
|-50.88%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Ethereum Origins 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.08%
+0.29%
+5.46%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"Laputa : Castle in the Sky" is the source of inspiration of @VitalikButerin for the creation of Ethereum Brought to life! The CTO team is striving to get the word out on all social media crypto platforms in a fun and educational way. Ethereum and the Castle on the Hill: A Conceptual Exploration Disclaimer: While there isn't a direct, documented connection between Ethereum and the song "Castle on the Hill" by Ed Sheeran, there are intriguing parallels that can be drawn between the themes of the song and the philosophy behind Ethereum. Key Themes in "Castle on the Hill" * Nostalgia and longing: The song reflects on a simpler time, a "castle on the hill," often associated with childhood innocence and security. * Change and loss: The singer confronts the challenges of growing up and the inevitable changes that accompany it. * Resilience and perseverance: Despite the challenges, there's a determination to overcome adversity and hold onto cherished memories. Parallels with Ethereum * Decentralization and Community: Ethereum's blockchain technology fosters a decentralized community, much like the "castle on the hill" representing a close-knit community. Both Ethereum and the movie Castle on the hill seek to break free from traditional constraints and embrace innovation. Ethereum's underlying technology aims to be resilient against attacks and provide a secure foundation for decentralized applications, much like the castle symbolizing a place of safety and security. Ethereum, as a pioneer in this space, strives to build a platform that upholds these ideals, even as it faces challenges and evolves.
