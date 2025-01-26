ETCPOW 가격 (ETCPOW)
오늘 ETCPOW (ETCPOW)의 실시간 가격은 0.01407715 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ETCPOW에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ETCPOW 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 427.02 USD
- ETCPOW의 당일 가격 변동 -0.54%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ETCPOW에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ETCPOW 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ETCPOW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 ETCPOW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0013420774.
지난 60일간 ETCPOW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0002135728.
지난 90일간 ETCPOW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.003339824304805545.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.54%
|30일
|$ -0.0013420774
|-9.53%
|60일
|$ +0.0002135728
|+1.52%
|90일
|$ +0.003339824304805545
|+31.10%
ETCPOW 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.30%
-0.54%
-0.28%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? ETCPOW is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum Classic network. It is designed to become the lifeblood of the ETCMC ecosystem, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting decentralization and rewarding network participation. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ETCPOW is poised to become a cornerstone of the Ethereum Classic landscape. What makes your project unique? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW serves as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. History of your project. The project is still under development but has been active since April 2023 What’s next for your project? Future Development: Decentralized Exchange A potential future development is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that rewards liquidity providers with ETCPOW. This would encourage liquidity provision, boost ETCPOW demand, and further integrate ETCPOW into the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. This DEX could fill a gap in the market and provide a valuable service to the ETC community Potential Burn Mechanism A future burn mechanism is being considered, which could enhance ETCPOW's value by creating scarcity through the destruction of tokens used for fees or other transactions. This potential feature could serve as a deflationary mechanism, increasing the value of the remaining tokens. What can your token be used for? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW will serve as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. Staking Rewards ETCPOW holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens for additional rewards. This staking mechanism is designed to promote token retention and price stability, offering an attractive incentive for long-term holders and contributing to the overall health of the ETCMC ecosystem. Ecosystem Currency ETCPOW will be a versatile currency within the ETCMC ecosystem. It will be used to purchase the ETCMC mining software, pay for new DAO memberships, and acquire plug-and-play nodes. This integration of ETCPOW into the ecosystem's economy is expected to create a consistent demand for the token. DAO Governance ETCPOW will be integral to the ETCMC DAO governance. Proposal submission fees and voting rights will be tied to ETCPOW, fostering a demand among DAO members and empowering token holders. This integration of ETCPOW into the governance process will give token holders a say in the project's direction, fostering a truly decentralized and democratic ecosystem.
