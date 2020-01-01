Espresso Bot (ESPR) 정보

Customise and launch ERC20 tokens in less than 2 minutes with a TG bot

EspressoBot - your express pass to the world of token creation.

Gone are the days of needing advanced coding skills or waiting a long time to launch your token. With EspressoBot, all you need is a couple of minutes and a vision.

you can be launching your own ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The magic lies in our intuitive Telegram bot. You can choose your token symbol, decide the total supply, customize tax allocations, and much more. Plus, you don't have to worry about safety - our default contract structure takes care of that, protecting your token from malicious bot attacks and ensuring fair play. But there's more. Our native token, $ESPR, allows you to share in the success of EspressoBot. We built $ESPR to directly benefit from the success of our platform - creating a fun and engaging journey. So, are you ready to fast-track your token creation? Dive into the EspressoBot experience, where innovation meets speed, and the power to create is right at your fingertips.