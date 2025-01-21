Ergopad 가격 (ERGOPAD)
오늘 Ergopad (ERGOPAD)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ERGOPAD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ergopad 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 10.11 USD
- Ergopad의 당일 가격 변동 -0.93%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ERGOPAD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ERGOPAD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ergopad에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Ergopad에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Ergopad에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Ergopad에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.93%
|30일
|$ 0
|-32.08%
|60일
|$ 0
|-14.02%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Ergopad 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.64%
-0.93%
-5.54%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is Ergopad? Ergopad is a token launch and fundraising platform, built on the Ergo blockchain, giving anyone holding Ergopad a chance to participate on the ground floor with Ergo Token IDO‘s. Ergopad is providing services which may help grassroots projects build the global financial future, creating products that enable ordinary people to take part in commerce, without limitation. Our services include funding. marketing and branding, as well as blockchain development. Ergopad is not only a decentralized launch platform, it also includes a staking platform as well as a dashboard which displays a portfolio for all assets held on the Ergo blockchain. Ergopad Tokenomics: Ergopad minted their governance token with a maximum of 400 million tokens. 80% of the supply is reserved for staking participants, 10% of the tokens were released in seed rounds, 1% is reserved for the IDO on Ergodex and 6% of the total supply is reserved for the DAO treasury of Ergopad. Over the next 3 years, the staking rewards will be distributed among all participants, which is 293k Ergopads daily. Trading Ergopad Ergopad released its own IDO on Ergodex, the first exchange built on the Ergo blockchain. Currently there are two trading pairs for Ergopad which are Ergopad/Erg and Ergopad/sigUSD. You can trade ergopad on Ergodex through the link below. https://app.ergodex.io/swap
