Era7 가격 (ERA)
오늘 Era7 (ERA)의 실시간 가격은 0.0011378 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ERA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Era7 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 138.43 USD
- Era7의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ERA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ERA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Era7에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Era7에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000474964.
지난 60일간 Era7에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0023863074.
지난 90일간 Era7에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0007890840479736899.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0000474964
|-4.17%
|60일
|$ +0.0023863074
|+209.73%
|90일
|$ +0.0007890840479736899
|+226.28%
Era7 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-0.63%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Era7: Game of Truth is a metaverse-style TCG, developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which has been created by a team of core blockchain technicians and members of well-known casual game development companies. This is an addictive yet state-of-the-art card-trading game that uses a ground-breaking new gaming method. With the perfect combination of fighting and strategy, this game becomes thrillingly immersive and is split up into separate three-minute games. Players can combine the cards in their own card library in different ways to ensure that their deck is as strong as possible. They can play either PVE or PVP by deploying and placing cards. Different cards have different effects, and whether we’re talking about Common or Legendary cards, players will be keen to collect them all. Players will be tasked not only to watch their own deck but also to carefully observe the movements and positioning of their opponents. This provides the player with an incentive to practice and develop their in-game skills over time while receiving fantastic brain training akin to that received by chess players. Only, this training is manifested in skilfully using heroes to ride thousands out to the battlefield. Of course, in addition to the game being fun, each one of the player’s cards has its own value. Players can obtain high-value cards by collecting, fighting, trading, summoning or synthesizing certain cards. This is also one of the biggest charms of GameFi when compared with traditional games. Era7 will continuously update the game’s content, adding new cards, playing methods and battle passes to meet the continuous needs of players while generating revenue across the board. Early players of Era7 will enjoy dividends from the ecosystem. We have a reward mechanism in place for inviting friends and sharing the game. Era7 provides a whole host of profit models for individuals and organizations from a variety of backgrounds and vertical markets. E-sports is a core element of Era7: The game’s competitive ecosystem can be used by players who wish to place bets. Play to Earn: Era7 establishes an immersive gaming experience and a complete closed-loop economic system inside its metaverse. Era7: Game of Truth is a metaverse-style TCG. Different from ordinary games, Era7 combines NFTs, DeFi and the blockchain, transforming it into an international NFT-based GameFi experience. This really fleshes out the concept of ‘NFT + Gamification + DeFi’. The cards in the Era7 metaverse not only manifest as NFTs, so collect and appreciate in value on the blockchain, but also feature a range of playability within the game itself.
|1 ERA에서 AUD
A$0.00182048
|1 ERA에서 GBP
￡0.000921618
|1 ERA에서 EUR
€0.001092288
|1 ERA에서 USD
$0.0011378
|1 ERA에서 MYR
RM0.005085966
|1 ERA에서 TRY
₺0.040494302
|1 ERA에서 JPY
¥0.176859632
|1 ERA에서 RUB
₽0.114906422
|1 ERA에서 INR
₹0.098260408
|1 ERA에서 IDR
Rp18.652456032
|1 ERA에서 PHP
₱0.066458898
|1 ERA에서 EGP
￡E.0.057254096
|1 ERA에서 BRL
R$0.006860934
|1 ERA에서 CAD
C$0.001638432
|1 ERA에서 BDT
৳0.138731954
|1 ERA에서 NGN
₦1.76950656
|1 ERA에서 UAH
₴0.048049294
|1 ERA에서 VES
Bs0.0614412
|1 ERA에서 PKR
Rs0.317286908
|1 ERA에서 KZT
₸0.6036029
|1 ERA에서 THB
฿0.03879898
|1 ERA에서 TWD
NT$0.037194682
|1 ERA에서 CHF
Fr0.00102402
|1 ERA에서 HKD
HK$0.008852084
|1 ERA에서 MAD
.د.م0.011400756