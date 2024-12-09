eosDAC 가격 (EOSDAC)
오늘 eosDAC (EOSDAC)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 404.24K USD 입니다. EOSDAC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 eosDAC 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.90K USD
- eosDAC의 당일 가격 변동 +0.05%
- 유통 공급량 961.92M USD
MEXC에서 EOSDAC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 EOSDAC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 eosDAC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 eosDAC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 eosDAC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 eosDAC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.05%
|30일
|$ 0
|+26.71%
|60일
|$ 0
|+51.04%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
eosDAC 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.00%
+0.05%
+7.02%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
EosDAC is currently an ERC-20 standard token on the Ethereum blockchain. Once the EOS platform launches, the ERC20 token contract will be frozen and the ledger will be transferred over to EOS through a process, defined by the launch team, that will be described on the eosDAC website and social media channels. BlockMaker Ltd has created a total token supply for eosDAC of 1,200,000,000. These tokens represent the community members of eosDAC, who will own and control the DAC (Decentralised Autonomous Community) once it is launched on the EOS blockchain in June 2018. EosDAC will seek to have it’s tokens listed on a number of major cryptocurrency exchanges. 75% of eosDAC tokens (900,000,000) have been allocated for an airdrop to EOS token holders. All EOS token holders holding over 100 tokens* at the end of Day 300 of the EOS crowdsale (April 15th 2018, 01:00:00 UTC) will receive 1 eosDAC token for each EOS token that they hold, these tokens will be transferred directly into their Ethereum (ERC20 compatible) wallet. The actual airdrop will be made as soon as possible after this date and after we have run necessary tests and checks. All Ethereum accounts that have 100 or more EOS tokens in them at the snapshot on the 15th April will automatically receive the airdrop. Any accounts with less than 100 tokens will not automatically receive the airdrop but will be eligible (until 15th May 2018) to apply using eosdac.io/airdrop. While eosDAC will now include Crypto Exchange wallets in the airdrop, you will need to contact your exchange directly to check that they will distribute the eosDAC tokens to an eosDAC wallet under your control. If your exchange is not prepared to do this you would need to withdraw your EOS tokens to an exchange that does support the eosDAC airdrop, or better still to an ethereum address for which you have the private key. Most exchanges will support airdrop distributions as long as they receive enough customers requesting them to.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 EOSDAC에서 AUD
A$--
|1 EOSDAC에서 GBP
￡--
|1 EOSDAC에서 EUR
€--
|1 EOSDAC에서 USD
$--
|1 EOSDAC에서 MYR
RM--
|1 EOSDAC에서 TRY
₺--
|1 EOSDAC에서 JPY
¥--
|1 EOSDAC에서 RUB
₽--
|1 EOSDAC에서 INR
₹--
|1 EOSDAC에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 EOSDAC에서 PHP
₱--
|1 EOSDAC에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 EOSDAC에서 BRL
R$--
|1 EOSDAC에서 CAD
C$--
|1 EOSDAC에서 BDT
৳--
|1 EOSDAC에서 NGN
₦--
|1 EOSDAC에서 UAH
₴--
|1 EOSDAC에서 VES
Bs--
|1 EOSDAC에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 EOSDAC에서 KZT
₸--
|1 EOSDAC에서 THB
฿--
|1 EOSDAC에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 EOSDAC에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 EOSDAC에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 EOSDAC에서 MAD
.د.م--