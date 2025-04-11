Entangle 가격 (NTGL)
오늘 Entangle (NTGL)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 248.75M USD 입니다. NTGL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Entangle 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Entangle의 당일 가격 변동 -6.07%
- 유통 공급량 601.90B USD
MEXC에서 NTGL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NTGL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Entangle에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Entangle에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Entangle에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Entangle에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-6.07%
|30일
|$ 0
|-83.17%
|60일
|$ 0
|-99.20%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Entangle 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.18%
-6.07%
+21.23%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Entangle is the essential infrastructure needed to build the Infinite Web3. As the decentralized digital highway connecting blockchains, data, AI, and real-world applications, it empowers developers to build, scale, and automate the technologies shaping the future of Web3—including AI, robotics, Real World Assets (RWA), and beyond. Entangle provides the critical toolkit for those building the most advanced and transformative products in tomorrow’s decentralized, autonomous digital-world. This isn’t just a technology to adopt; it’s the infrastructure every builder will need to lead the next wave of progress. Key Features of Entangle Universal Interoperability Protocol (UIP): The first fully abstracted communication network bridging EVM and non-EVM blockchains, UIP ensures fast, seamless and decentralised communication. It powers universal applications, assets, data and autonomous agents, fully unifying the blockchain ecosystem. Universal Data Feeds (UDF): UDF provides secure, verifiable, and ultra-fast data streams for smart contracts with flexible delivery models, including push and pull methods. Supporting both Web2 and Web3 data powered by TEE technology, UDF delivers high-speed data essential for AI, DeFi, GameFi, and other data-driven applications. Universal Token Standard (UTS): UTS simplifies token creation and allows developers to launch or expand interoperable tokens with universal liquidity and programmable utility. Leveraging secure, reliable cross-chain communication, UTS ensures seamless integration and scalability across blockchain ecosystems. Universal Proof of Compute (UPC): An omnichain protocol for verifying complex off-chain programmes and computations on all blockchains. This framework is essential for all AI-driven systems such as truly autonomous agents, enables seamless Web3 user experiences and the bridging of real-world finance on-chain.
