Enrex 가격 (ENRX)
오늘 Enrex (ENRX)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ENRX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Enrex 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 8.53 USD
- Enrex의 당일 가격 변동 -0.15%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ENRX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ENRX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Enrex에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Enrex에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Enrex에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Enrex에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.15%
|30일
|$ 0
|-4.56%
|60일
|$ 0
|-3.16%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Enrex 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.01%
-0.15%
-1.99%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Enrex will enable: • Investing in a growing environmental market. • Offsetting your CO2 emissions directly by way of balancing them from one cryptocurrency for other cryptocurrencies and for real world use cases. • Trading mandatory carbon offsets and renewable energy certificates directly with cryptocurrency. Enrex is for: • Launching sustainable and CO2 neutral ICO/IEO/IDO on any blockchain. • Making any cryptocurrency transactions and mining, NFT, CO2 neutral or based on renewable energy. • Track transactions and cryptocurrencies for sustainability. By Elon Musk's account, climate concerns disqualify Tesla from accepting Bitcoin. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will resume bitcoin transactions once it confirms there is a reasonable clean energy usage by miners. Bitcoin cryptocurrency consumes more electricity than the entire annual energy consumption of the Netherlands, Cambridge University researchers state. In renewable energy certificates and CO2 allowances directly from crypto. Enrex provides five application products that lets its users navigate the inner working of the Enrex ecosystem. Those applications are: Enrex Exchange - the secondary market for government-mandated renewable energy certificates and CO2 allowances directly via a $ENRX token; Enrex DEX v2 - users will be able to track all offsets on the blockchain, and it will be available to be accessed and checked by anyone within the ecosystem; Enrex Offsetting - Enrex decentralized application (dapp) will let you cancel/use your certificates and allowances by entering comments to provide the cancellation amount and the cancellation object (CO2 allowances or renewable energy certificates). For crypto transactions/ smart contracts / ICO/IEO/IDO/mining; Tracking Offsets on the Blockchain - users will be able to track all offsets on the blockchain, and it will be available to be accessed and checked by anyone within the ecosystem; Enrex Environmental API - will enable decentralized and
