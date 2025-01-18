ENO 가격 (ENO)
오늘 ENO (ENO)의 실시간 가격은 0.154343 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ENO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ENO 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 204.44K USD
- ENO의 당일 가격 변동 -4.13%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ENO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ENO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ENO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.006649064103874.
지난 30일간 ENO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0954758543.
지난 60일간 ENO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.1047721802.
지난 90일간 ENO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.33350232140496634.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.006649064103874
|-4.13%
|30일
|$ -0.0954758543
|-61.85%
|60일
|$ -0.1047721802
|-67.88%
|90일
|$ -0.33350232140496634
|-68.36%
ENO 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-2.69%
-4.13%
-12.88%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
RWA, DEFI ENO is a Web3 platform fostering decentralized social clubs by offering tools like tokens and NFTs, aimed at enhancing community creation and engagement. What is the ENO token?: ENO introduces a novel ecosystem of vibrant, decentralized social clubs that unite individuals around shared passions and interests. Utilizing blockchain technology, ENO transcends traditional social club constraints, offering an inclusive, transparent, and empowering platform for community building and engagement. Innovative Ecosystem Components: ENO Token: The backbone of the ecosystem, serving as a utility token that facilitates transactions, rewards participation, and grants access to premium features within ENO Social Clubs, ENO Swap, ENOVERSE, and more. Decentralized Social Clubs (ESC): These clubs form the core of the ENO ecosystem, providing a dynamic space for members to connect, collaborate, and engage in curated experiences based on common interests. ENO Wine Social Club (EWSC): A flagship component showcasing a premium, exclusive focus on the fine wine experience, integrating Wine Digital Assets (WDA) that represent unique wine-related privileges and experiences. ENO Labs: The innovation hub supporting the decentralized social club ecosystem with services including design, marketing, programming, and strategic guidance. ENO Swap: A decentralized exchange platform within ENO, facilitating secure token exchanges and enhancing liquidity within the ecosystem. ENOVERSE: A virtual and augmented reality platform that elevates social interaction and collaboration, offering an immersive environment for community members. ENO Academy: The educational branch providing extensive resources, workshops, and courses on blockchain technology and social club management.
