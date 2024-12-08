Enigma 가격 (ENG)
오늘 Enigma (ENG)의 실시간 가격은 0.01221154 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.01M USD 입니다. ENG에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Enigma 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 50.14 USD
- Enigma의 당일 가격 변동 +0.52%
- 유통 공급량 82.72M USD
MEXC에서 ENG에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ENG 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Enigma에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Enigma에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0029943917.
지난 60일간 Enigma에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0070318858.
지난 90일간 Enigma에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.003627311256961283.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.52%
|30일
|$ +0.0029943917
|+24.52%
|60일
|$ +0.0070318858
|+57.58%
|90일
|$ +0.003627311256961283
|+42.26%
Enigma 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+0.52%
+3,186.97%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Enigma is a crypto platform that’s trying to solve the problem of privacy on the blockchain by giving them access to much-needed storage, privacy, and scalability. Enigma wants to extend Ethereum Smart Contracts by introducing secret contracts, a brand of smart contract that gives users an element of privacy that’s not intrinsic to current blockchain protocols. These contracts operate off-chain, meaning the execution of the Smart Contract doesn’t occur on the Ethereum blockchain itself. This is how the Enigma protocol works: it breaks up the Smart Contract and any related data into pieces, encrypts those pieces, and distributes them redundantly among Enigma nodes. Enigma has a protocol level. The Enigma privacy protocol allows for decentralized computation of sensitive data. It has a platform layer too. On this protocol, dozens of platforms such as data marketplaces and AI exchanges can be built. In its application layer, it enables thousands of truly decentralized apps that require private computation and secure data.Its first application is catalyst. Catalyst is the first application to be built on the Enigma protocol, already active with tens of thousands of users. Catalyst is a revolutionary platform for data-driven cryptoasset investing and research, built for professional crypto traders. Enigma has a team of MIT graduates, and they’ve been working diligently to ensure Enigma’s success. Guy Zyskind, Enigma’s CEO and cofounder, helped start the project while he was still a student at MIT. He has more than a decade of software development experience with an M.S. from MIT. Sandy Pentland, a well known MIT data scientist who gained fame for his work in data-mining social interactions, is Zyskind and Nathan’s adviser on Enigma. With other advisors such as Alex Pentland, who sits on the Advisory Boards for Google and Nissan, CEO of Abra, Bill Barhydt and director of MIT media lab, Prof. Alex Pentland, it is hard to difficult a fault in the team.
|1 ENG에서 AUD
A$0.0190500024
|1 ENG에서 GBP
￡0.0095250012
|1 ENG에서 EUR
€0.0114788476
|1 ENG에서 USD
$0.01221154
|1 ENG에서 MYR
RM0.0538528914
|1 ENG에서 TRY
₺0.4242288996
|1 ENG에서 JPY
¥1.8316088846
|1 ENG에서 RUB
₽1.2066222674
|1 ENG에서 INR
₹1.0339510918
|1 ENG에서 IDR
Rp193.8338965354
|1 ENG에서 PHP
₱0.707048166
|1 ENG에서 EGP
￡E.0.609966423
|1 ENG에서 BRL
R$0.0742461632
|1 ENG에서 CAD
C$0.0172182714
|1 ENG에서 BDT
৳1.4608665302
|1 ENG에서 NGN
₦19.6326149734
|1 ENG에서 UAH
₴0.506168333
|1 ENG에서 VES
Bs0.58615392
|1 ENG에서 PKR
Rs3.3995706206
|1 ENG에서 KZT
₸6.214452706
|1 ENG에서 THB
฿0.415802937
|1 ENG에서 TWD
NT$0.395653896
|1 ENG에서 CHF
Fr0.0107461552
|1 ENG에서 HKD
HK$0.0948836658
|1 ENG에서 MAD
.د.م0.1216269384