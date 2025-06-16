EML Protocol 가격 (EML)
오늘 EML Protocol (EML)의 실시간 가격은 0.0000148 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 22.36K USD 입니다. EML에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 EML Protocol 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- EML Protocol의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 1.51B USD
MEXC에서 EML에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 EML 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 EML Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 EML Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000132777.
지난 60일간 EML Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000132465.
지난 90일간 EML Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001230435346730754.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0000132777
|-89.71%
|60일
|$ -0.0000132465
|-89.50%
|90일
|$ -0.0001230435346730754
|-89.26%
EML Protocol 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? The EML Protocol is an end-to-end payment platform that integrates the permissioned private blockchain form of Hyperledger Fabric, which allows only approved users to participate. What makes your project unique? The EML Protocol is designed based on the following principles: • Grant users and merchants the right to choose the currency used for payment and settlement. • Provide APIs and SDKs for online payment integration within the platform ecosystem, offering convenience in development and implementation. History of your project. EML BaaS is a specialized cloud service for mobile applications, outsourcing end platforms. EML BaaS typically provides data storage, push notifications, user management, and access control features commonly used in mobile application backends. It also offers location services, analytics, and statistical information in conjunction with self-authentication or social networking service (SNS) authentication. What’s next for your project? EML is engaged in the development and operation of various platforms. Possessing a diverse ecosystem of platforms ranging from the food industry to products and lifestyle A/S, EML is transitioning from traditional platform businesses with fixed rules and rewards to protocol businesses, offering a variety of rewards and conveniences to members and participants. Platforms within the EML Protocol facilitate transactions between users, providers, and intermediaries. What can your token be used for? The EML Token is a utility token based on Ethereum, which serves as a digital asset that can be used within the EML Commerce Platform, DeFi Platform, and NFT D-Spider Platform ecosystems. The total issuance of EML Token is two billion, which can be obtained through purchasing on digital asset exchanges or exchanging, borrowing, and earning rewards within the EML Network.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
EML Protocol (EML)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 EML 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 EML에서 VND
₫0.389462
|1 EML에서 AUD
A$0.000022792
|1 EML에서 GBP
￡0.000010804
|1 EML에서 EUR
€0.000012728
|1 EML에서 USD
$0.0000148
|1 EML에서 MYR
RM0.000062752
|1 EML에서 TRY
₺0.000582972
|1 EML에서 JPY
¥0.002133716
|1 EML에서 RUB
₽0.001176452
|1 EML에서 INR
₹0.001273836
|1 EML에서 IDR
Rp0.242622912
|1 EML에서 KRW
₩0.0201909
|1 EML에서 PHP
₱0.000835904
|1 EML에서 EGP
￡E.0.000749916
|1 EML에서 BRL
R$0.000081992
|1 EML에서 CAD
C$0.00001998
|1 EML에서 BDT
৳0.001803972
|1 EML에서 NGN
₦0.022874732
|1 EML에서 UAH
₴0.000612276
|1 EML에서 VES
Bs0.00148
|1 EML에서 PKR
Rs0.004184256
|1 EML에서 KZT
₸0.0075702
|1 EML에서 THB
฿0.000480704
|1 EML에서 TWD
NT$0.000436896
|1 EML에서 AED
د.إ0.000054316
|1 EML에서 CHF
Fr0.000011988
|1 EML에서 HKD
HK$0.000116032
|1 EML에서 MAD
.د.م0.000134828
|1 EML에서 MXN
$0.000280016