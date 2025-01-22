Edge Video AI 가격 (FAST)
오늘 Edge Video AI (FAST)의 실시간 가격은 0.00640587 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. FAST에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Edge Video AI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 23.37K USD
- Edge Video AI의 당일 가격 변동 +3.55%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 FAST에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FAST 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Edge Video AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00021938.
지난 30일간 Edge Video AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001010237.
지난 60일간 Edge Video AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0103532260.
지난 90일간 Edge Video AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002474761688948825.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00021938
|+3.55%
|30일
|$ -0.0001010237
|-1.57%
|60일
|$ +0.0103532260
|+161.62%
|90일
|$ -0.0002474761688948825
|-3.71%
Edge Video AI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.04%
+3.55%
-13.17%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Edge Video AI integrates artificial intelligence and Web 3 technologies to revolutionize television viewing, making it interactive, shoppable, and gamified. Shoppable TV Edge Video AI's shoppable TV feature allows viewers to purchase products they see on screen using QR codes. This turns smartphones into interactive shopping tools, enhancing viewer engagement and generating immediate revenue for broadcasters and content creators. Gamified TV The platform also boosts viewer interaction with AI-generated polls and gamification. Viewers can participate in polls, earn virtual points, and track their standings on a TV-specific leaderboard. Virtual Points & $FAST Earned points can be converted into $FAST tokens or redeemed for rewards like movie rentals or discounts, fostering deeper engagement and loyalty. Active Engagement Edge Video AI transforms audience engagement by turning passive viewers into active participants. Through real-time interaction with TV programming, the platform captures valuable data on viewer preferences and behavior. This helps broadcasters and advertisers tailor content and advertisements, optimizing content delivery and commercial strategies. By shifting from passive viewing to active engagement, Edge Video AI enhances viewer satisfaction and empowers channels to maximize their potential. Positioned within the $11 billion global market for interactive media and shoppable content, Edge Video AI stands out for its ability to convert passive viewers into engaged participants, highlighting its growth and innovation potential in the evolving digital media landscape.
