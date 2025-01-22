EasyCake 가격 (MCAKE)
오늘 EasyCake (MCAKE)의 실시간 가격은 0.265166 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MCAKE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 EasyCake 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 63.97 USD
- EasyCake의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MCAKE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MCAKE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 EasyCake에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 EasyCake에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.1091447386.
지난 60일간 EasyCake에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.2323536166.
지난 90일간 EasyCake에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -3.6477611845588076.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.1091447386
|-41.16%
|60일
|$ -0.2323536166
|-87.62%
|90일
|$ -3.6477611845588076
|-93.22%
EasyCake 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-15.68%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Easy Cake is a platform that has established a meaningful presence within the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. It caters to a broad spectrum of users by offering a wide range of DeFi services in a streamlined and accessible manner. The platform’s primary objective is to simplify DeFi, making it approachable for both newcomers and experienced investors alike. With a user-friendly interface, Easy Cake ensures that participants can navigate through various financial tools such as staking, yield farming, and liquidity provision with ease, removing many of the technical barriers that often discourage users from engaging with DeFi. One of the standout features of Easy Cake is its commitment to transparency and community-driven development. Users are not just participants but active contributors to the evolution of the platform. Through the native token, MCAKE, users can stake their tokens to earn rewards and also take part in governance decisions that shape the project’s future direction. This model of decentralization ensures that the community remains at the heart of the project’s growth, fostering a strong relationship between the platform and its users. Furthermore, Easy Cake focuses on offering a rewarding ecosystem through competitive yield farming opportunities and automated earning processes. By automating many of the complex tasks, Easy Cake reduces the learning curve for users, allowing them to participate without requiring extensive technical knowledge. The platform also supports liquidity provision, giving users additional ways to earn through the MCAKE token, which further enriches the DeFi experience. Looking ahead, Easy Cake has ambitious plans to expand its offerings, with future developments aimed at integrating more advanced DeFi tools, enhancing the platform’s functionality, and forming strategic partnerships that add value to its ecosystem. Through these efforts, Easy Cake seeks to grow its user base and solidify its place as a leader in the DeFi space, offering a secure, transparent, and rewarding platform for users across all experience levels. In essence, Easy Cake combines simplicity, transparency, and community engagement to deliver a DeFi experience that is accessible, rewarding, and forward-looking. It’s a platform built for the future, driven by the needs and preferences of its users.
