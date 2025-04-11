Dungeon Arena 가격 (DUN)
오늘 Dungeon Arena (DUN)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 26.81K USD 입니다. DUN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Dungeon Arena 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Dungeon Arena의 당일 가격 변동 +0.71%
- 유통 공급량 922.46M USD
MEXC에서 DUN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DUN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Dungeon Arena에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Dungeon Arena에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Dungeon Arena에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Dungeon Arena에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.71%
|30일
|$ 0
|-59.36%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Dungeon Arena 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.15%
+0.71%
-15.39%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Dungeon Arena revolves around $DUN, the core in-game currency that fuels the entire ecosystem. Players earn $DUN by competing in daily events, battling opponents, and proving their skills in the arena. This token serves as both a reward and a key driver of the game’s economy, giving players a tangible stake in the world of Dungeon Arena. $DUN is more than just a currency—it represents progress, power, and participation. It can be used for various in-game benefits, including unlocking new features, enhancing gameplay, and potentially trading in the marketplace. To ensure sustainability, the game incorporates a buyback and burn mechanism, helping maintain long-term value and balancing rewards with the game’s growth. Since event participation directly influences the game’s economy, the strength of $DUN depends on the engagement and activity of the player base. The more players compete, the more the ecosystem thrives, allowing for continuous updates, community rewards, and an evolving gameplay experience. Dungeon Arena is built for those who love competition and want to be part of a game where skill, strategy, and engagement shape the economy. With $DUN at the heart of the game, every battle matters, every victory counts, and every player has a role in shaping the future of the arena.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
