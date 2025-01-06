Ducker 가격 (DUCKER)
오늘 Ducker (DUCKER)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. DUCKER에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ducker 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 53.39 USD
- Ducker의 당일 가격 변동 -0.87%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 DUCKER에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DUCKER 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ducker에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Ducker에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Ducker에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Ducker에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.87%
|30일
|$ 0
|-32.84%
|60일
|$ 0
|+16.13%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Ducker 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.87%
+30.98%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Ducker is a revolutionary memecoin that brings together memecoin enthusiasts and meme artists in a vibrant community. In a world dominated by Pepes, Ducker emerges as a fearless and unique hero, ready to make a splash. With a friendly connection to the Pepe universe, Ducker captures the attention of Pepe lovers and meme enthusiasts in the crypto space. What sets Ducker apart is the collaboration with a renowned Pepe artist, ensuring high-quality and authentic artwork that resonates with Pepe's style. This collaboration adds a special touch to the project and sets it apart from others in the memecoin realm. The dedicated Ducker community shares a clear vision and fosters a passionate environment. They actively contribute to the project's growth, creating a strong sense of camaraderie and participation. This community bond is a key factor that propels Ducker's exceptional growth potential. The history of Ducker showcases its adaptability and market appeal. The project launched in June 2nd, 2023, aligning with the current market trend of 0/0 taxes. The release of Ducker's version 2 project received praise for its clean and reminiscent image of Pepe, making it an attractive option for those seeking the next Pepe-like phenomenon. Looking ahead, Ducker has exciting plans. The project recently launched limited edition NFTs in collaboration with a renowned Pepe meme artist. The focus now shifts to expanding the community, increasing the project's market cap, and preparing for the highly anticipated release of the DUCKERVERSE NFT Collection. Ducker also aims to be listed on additional exchanges and platforms, opening up more opportunities for growth and exposure. The DUCKER token holds significant value within the Ducker ecosystem. It serves as a means of value exchange, enabling participation in community events, contests, and giveaways. Additionally, DUCKER holders gain access to the exclusive DUCKERVERSE NFT Collection, acquiring unique digital artworks.
