Dragon Coin ($DGN) 토크노믹스
Dragon Coin ($DGN) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Dragon Coin ($DGN)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Dragon Coin ($DGN) 정보
Dragon Token is the native staking and governance token of Dungeon Chain, serving as the backbone of the ecosystem. Its primary roles include staking, where users stake Dragon Tokens to secure the network, enhance its functionality, and earn rewards in return; governance, granting token holders voting rights to influence key decisions such as game onboarding, protocol updates, and community-driven initiatives; and ecosystem growth, facilitating transactions, incentivizing developers, and promoting the creation of new interchain games. Dragon Token ensures a decentralized, fair, and community-driven ecosystem, fostering the evolution of blockchain-based gaming. It plays a crucial role in driving the growth of Dungeon Chain by empowering both developers and players to participate actively in the ecosystem's governance and success.
Dungeon Chain is a groundbreaking, permissioned blockchain designed specifically for interchain gaming. Launched as the first permissionless ICS (Interchain Security) chain, Dungeon Chain empowers developers and players to participate in a seamless gaming ecosystem that bridges multiple blockchains. By leveraging ICS technology, it ensures robust security, scalability, and interoperability across gaming projects. Dungeon Chain features an interchain gaming platform that allows games to interact across multiple blockchains, enabling shared assets, gameplay mechanics, and player data. It is permissioned yet inclusive, offering a streamlined, transparent process for developers to onboard games while maintaining quality and security. With high transaction throughput and low latency, it provides scalability for gamers, ensuring a smooth experience even during peak usage. Additionally, its developer-friendly ecosystem includes tools, SDKs, and documentation to facilitate the creation and integration of games into the platform. Dungeon Chain's vision is to redefine how games interact with blockchain technology by creating a secure, scalable, and specialized environment for interchain games, unlocking new possibilities for player ownership, collaboration, and innovation in gaming.
Dragon Coin ($DGN) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Dragon Coin ($DGN) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 $DGN 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
$DGN 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 $DGN의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, $DGN 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
