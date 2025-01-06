Dragon Coin 가격 ($DGN)
오늘 Dragon Coin ($DGN)의 실시간 가격은 0.00562758 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. $DGN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Dragon Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 273.65 USD
- Dragon Coin의 당일 가격 변동 +0.13%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 $DGN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $DGN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Dragon Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Dragon Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0024214773.
지난 60일간 Dragon Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Dragon Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.13%
|30일
|$ -0.0024214773
|-43.02%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Dragon Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.40%
+0.13%
-3.99%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Dragon Token is the native staking and governance token of Dungeon Chain, serving as the backbone of the ecosystem. Its primary roles include staking, where users stake Dragon Tokens to secure the network, enhance its functionality, and earn rewards in return; governance, granting token holders voting rights to influence key decisions such as game onboarding, protocol updates, and community-driven initiatives; and ecosystem growth, facilitating transactions, incentivizing developers, and promoting the creation of new interchain games. Dragon Token ensures a decentralized, fair, and community-driven ecosystem, fostering the evolution of blockchain-based gaming. It plays a crucial role in driving the growth of Dungeon Chain by empowering both developers and players to participate actively in the ecosystem's governance and success. Dungeon Chain is a groundbreaking, permissioned blockchain designed specifically for interchain gaming. Launched as the first permissionless ICS (Interchain Security) chain, Dungeon Chain empowers developers and players to participate in a seamless gaming ecosystem that bridges multiple blockchains. By leveraging ICS technology, it ensures robust security, scalability, and interoperability across gaming projects. Dungeon Chain features an interchain gaming platform that allows games to interact across multiple blockchains, enabling shared assets, gameplay mechanics, and player data. It is permissioned yet inclusive, offering a streamlined, transparent process for developers to onboard games while maintaining quality and security. With high transaction throughput and low latency, it provides scalability for gamers, ensuring a smooth experience even during peak usage. Additionally, its developer-friendly ecosystem includes tools, SDKs, and documentation to facilitate the creation and integration of games into the platform. Dungeon Chain's vision is to redefine how games interact with blockchain technology by creating a secure, scalable, and specialized environment for interchain games, unlocking new possibilities for player ownership, collaboration, and innovation in gaming.
