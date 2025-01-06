Drago 가격 (DRAGO)
오늘 Drago (DRAGO)의 실시간 가격은 0.00451189 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. DRAGO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Drago 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.03 USD
- Drago의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 DRAGO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DRAGO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Drago에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Drago에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0004549884.
지난 60일간 Drago에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002195792.
지난 90일간 Drago에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.000589859428740478.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0004549884
|-10.08%
|60일
|$ -0.0002195792
|-4.86%
|90일
|$ +0.000589859428740478
|+15.04%
Drago 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
+8.61%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
$DRAGO is a revolutionary cryptocurrency dedicated to commemorating the auspicious Year of the $Dragon in 2024. Inspired by the rich symbolism and cultural significance associated with this mythical creature, $DRAGO aims to captivate the global crypto community with its unique features and potential for growth. Total Supply: 10,000,000 $DRAGO Embracing the spirit of the Dragon, $DRAGO 2024 offers investors and enthusiasts an opportunity to ride the wave of prosperity and good fortune. This cryptocurrency embodies the dragon's attributes of power, strength, and wisdom, fostering a sense of resilience and determination within its community. Built on Solana network, $DRAGO guarantees rapid transaction speeds with low fees, transparency and immutability, ensuring that each transaction is securely recorded and verified. Furthermore, $DRAGO is committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community, encouraging collaboration and knowledge-sharing among its members. Regular updates, educational resources, and community-driven initiatives ensure that every participant has the opportunity to engage and contribute to the growth of $DRAGO in 2024. By combining the allure of the Year of the Dragon with the cutting-edge world of cryptocurrency, $DRAGO presents a unique investment opportunity for those seeking to align themselves with the spirit of prosperity and fortune. Join the $DRAGO community today and embrace the power of the Dragon in the world of cryptocurrency. Lp is burnt, in january we’ll list on MEXC + BITMART
