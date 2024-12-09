Draggin Karma Points 가격 (DKP)
오늘 Draggin Karma Points (DKP)의 실시간 가격은 0.00369004 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 14.73M USD 입니다. DKP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Draggin Karma Points 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 8.71K USD
- Draggin Karma Points의 당일 가격 변동 -5.85%
- 유통 공급량 3.99B USD
MEXC에서 DKP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DKP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Draggin Karma Points에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000229534621147143.
지난 30일간 Draggin Karma Points에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0009953499.
지난 60일간 Draggin Karma Points에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001398491.
지난 90일간 Draggin Karma Points에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000229534621147143
|-5.85%
|30일
|$ +0.0009953499
|+26.97%
|60일
|$ -0.0001398491
|-3.78%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Draggin Karma Points 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.22%
-5.85%
-16.96%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Dragginz is a free-to-play, 100% on-chain 3D MMO, funded by the sale of non-game-breaking in-game items and customisations. The player hatches and raises baby Dragginz to accompany them on adventures, harnessing the planet’s latent magic to explore, battle and master Trade Skills such as Alchemy, Gardening and Cooking. Dragginz also provides world-building facilities so that users can 'check out' part of the world to make changes or build entirely new locations. Changes are voted on by the Dragginz team and the community, and successful proposals are integrated into the live Dragginz universe. Dragginz runs and is hosted entirely on the Internet Computer; this includes the back-end data model, all static and dynamic gameplay data, all 3D, 2D audio and other game assets as well as all API endpoints and the Website. There is no Web2 technology employed anywhere in the Dragginz ecosystem. Player authentication is via Internet Identity, which provides a secure, trustless mechanism for authenticating user sessions without needing to collect any personally identifiable information; Dragginz has no sign-up form. Dragginz is a hybrid DAO with centralised creative control and decentralised community control facilitated by our SNS and governed by our native DKP (Draggin Karma Points) token. The community can influence the roadmap, game contents and features by raising and voting on proposals with their DKP. The Dragginz corporate entity is a Swiss-based Foundation (Dragginz Stiftung), which legally enshrines the founding principles that the project is not for profit and exists to promote the development of the Dragginz 3D MMO and its community of players.
