DOOM 가격 (DOOM)
오늘 DOOM (DOOM)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.48M USD 입니다. DOOM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 DOOM 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 6.19K USD
- DOOM의 당일 가격 변동 +3.01%
- 유통 공급량 3,141.59T USD
MEXC에서 DOOM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DOOM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 DOOM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 DOOM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 DOOM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 DOOM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+3.01%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
DOOM 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.17%
+3.01%
-20.29%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
$DOOM, based on Solana, is not just a token; it’s a bold declaration of fun, rebellion, and living life on your terms. It serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in seizing the moment and living it up before the world goes boom. Forget playing it safe – $DOOM is here to remind you that life’s too short not to YOLO. By holding $DOOM, you’re not merely holding a coin; you’re securing a front-row seat to crypto’s most exhilarating and unpredictable adventure. More than just a meme token, $DOOM represents a unique philosophy—a lifestyle centered around embracing chaos with humor, resilience, and audacity. It’s a celebration of living life to the fullest, even in the face of global uncertainty, financial turbulence, and societal challenges. $DOOM invites its community to embrace the unpredictability of the world and turn it into an opportunity for fun, value, and connection. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just joining the crypto space, $DOOM offers a thrilling experience like no other. Initial steps focus on expanding visibility through listings on major platforms like Coingecko, followed by a strategic push across Solana’s DEX ecosystem. These efforts are the foundation for $DOOM’s broader ambition to evolve into a multichain token. Looking further ahead, $DOOM’s ultimate goal is to secure listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) in Q1 2025. The roadmap also includes exciting utility additions, such as integrating an AI conversational agent and launching a series of engaging games to foster community interaction and offer practical use cases for the token. At its core, $DOOM remains steadfast in its commitment to its community, delivering not only value but also a sense of joy and purpose. It’s more than a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement, a mindset, and a lifestyle. With $DOOM, the world of crypto becomes a stage for bold ideas, thrilling experiences, and a vibrant community united by the spirit of YOLO. Whether you’re in it for the fun, the gains, or the philosophy, $DOOM invites you to embrace the chaos and enjoy the ride.
|1 DOOM에서 AUD
A$--
|1 DOOM에서 GBP
￡--
|1 DOOM에서 EUR
€--
|1 DOOM에서 USD
$--
