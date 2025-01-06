DogeLumens 가격 (DXLM)
오늘 DogeLumens (DXLM)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. DXLM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 DogeLumens 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 6.36K USD
- DogeLumens의 당일 가격 변동 -21.17%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 DXLM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DXLM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 DogeLumens에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 DogeLumens에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 DogeLumens에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 DogeLumens에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-21.17%
|30일
|$ 0
|+13.73%
|60일
|$ 0
|+96.44%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
DogeLumens 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-13.23%
-21.17%
+9.24%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Doge Lumens is a utility token built using the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), a faster, cheaper, and completely decentralized network. $DXLM provides a frictionless way to move value across borders, helping bank the unbanked and support peer to peer solutions throughout the metaverse and beyond. Our mission - To empower the crypto community with a simpler, quicker and less expensive alternative to more and store digital value. We put our holders at the center of our ecosystem. $DXLM can be used in real life for transactions as well as in the metaverse. Doge Lumens is a utility solution that helps simplify De-fi, creating a network throughout the metaverse, while still allowing transactions peer to peer at lightning-fast speed. $DXLM is a community focused token with real world utility. The network helps make cross-border transactions faster, cheaper, and more efficient for the masses. We continually listen to our community, innovate on these ideas and create new and exciting ways for Doge Lumens, $DXLM to be the token of choice for today's transfers and tomorrow's digital lives. Doge Lumens trusted approach to Cryptocurrency is to integrate all community assets into a unified blockchain ecosystem making business truly efficient, transparent and reliable. The Doge Lumens team has developed a unique distribution model where active participants of the Doge Lumens community can claim a percent of this distribution wallet every day based on your experience point in the DXLM-FI ecosystem. These tokens have been set aside to be claimed by our community until the wallet has been fully shared. A lot more good surprise for the users and members!
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 DXLM에서 AUD
A$--
|1 DXLM에서 GBP
￡--
|1 DXLM에서 EUR
€--
|1 DXLM에서 USD
$--
|1 DXLM에서 MYR
RM--
|1 DXLM에서 TRY
₺--
|1 DXLM에서 JPY
¥--
|1 DXLM에서 RUB
₽--
|1 DXLM에서 INR
₹--
|1 DXLM에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 DXLM에서 PHP
₱--
|1 DXLM에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 DXLM에서 BRL
R$--
|1 DXLM에서 CAD
C$--
|1 DXLM에서 BDT
৳--
|1 DXLM에서 NGN
₦--
|1 DXLM에서 UAH
₴--
|1 DXLM에서 VES
Bs--
|1 DXLM에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 DXLM에서 KZT
₸--
|1 DXLM에서 THB
฿--
|1 DXLM에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 DXLM에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 DXLM에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 DXLM에서 MAD
.د.م--