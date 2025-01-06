Doge Protocol 가격 (DOGEP)
오늘 Doge Protocol (DOGEP)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. DOGEP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Doge Protocol 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 195.87 USD
- Doge Protocol의 당일 가격 변동 -0.54%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 DOGEP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DOGEP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Doge Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Doge Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Doge Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Doge Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.54%
|30일
|$ 0
|+18.08%
|60일
|$ 0
|+98.33%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Doge Protocol 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.54%
-28.21%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What Is Doge Protocol? Doge Protocol is an upcoming platform consisting of decentralized networks, smart contracts and apps. The primary component of this platform will be a quantum-resistant blockchain that supports smart contracts, satellite chains & tokens. In order to secure Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin from quantum computer threats (Y2Q problem), Doge Protocol will multi-fork these blockchains along with the DogeP tokens, to create one large quantum resistant blockchain. Doge Protocol is a community driven initiative. What is the vision of Doge Protocol? Please check the Vision Paper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Vision-Paper-1.pdf for details on the aspirations & vision of Doge Protocol. * Protect Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin from Quantum Computer threats (Y2Q problem). * Create a platform for decentralized apps that provides a solution for real world problems. * Ability to add satellite chains that provide solutions for specific use-cases such as streaming. * Community driven development. What is the technology behind the Doge Protocol Platform? Since its inception in 2021, the Doge Protocol community has released several whitepapers detailing the technology behind Doge Protocol. More whitepapers will be published as the platform keeps evolving. * Quantum Resistance Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Quantum-Resistance-Whitepaper.pdf * Consensus Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Quantum-Resistance-Whitepaper.pdf * Data Availability Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Data-Availability-Whitepaper.pdf * Blockchain Allocation Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Allocation-Whitepaper.pdf What are the achievements of Doge Protocol? Since its inception in 2021, Doge Protocol community has delivered the following items: * 3 Testnets have been released so far, the latest being T2.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 DOGEP에서 AUD
A$--
|1 DOGEP에서 GBP
￡--
|1 DOGEP에서 EUR
€--
|1 DOGEP에서 USD
$--
|1 DOGEP에서 MYR
RM--
|1 DOGEP에서 TRY
₺--
|1 DOGEP에서 JPY
¥--
|1 DOGEP에서 RUB
₽--
|1 DOGEP에서 INR
₹--
|1 DOGEP에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 DOGEP에서 PHP
₱--
|1 DOGEP에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 DOGEP에서 BRL
R$--
|1 DOGEP에서 CAD
C$--
|1 DOGEP에서 BDT
৳--
|1 DOGEP에서 NGN
₦--
|1 DOGEP에서 UAH
₴--
|1 DOGEP에서 VES
Bs--
|1 DOGEP에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 DOGEP에서 KZT
₸--
|1 DOGEP에서 THB
฿--
|1 DOGEP에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 DOGEP에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 DOGEP에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 DOGEP에서 MAD
.د.م--