Dog With Purpose 가격 (DOPU)
오늘 Dog With Purpose (DOPU)의 실시간 가격은 0.00239499 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. DOPU에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Dog With Purpose 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 617.86K USD
- Dog With Purpose의 당일 가격 변동 +9.85%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 DOPU에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DOPU 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Dog With Purpose에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00021479.
지난 30일간 Dog With Purpose에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0002959549.
지난 60일간 Dog With Purpose에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0009408150.
지난 90일간 Dog With Purpose에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00119511370845324.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00021479
|+9.85%
|30일
|$ +0.0002959549
|+12.36%
|60일
|$ +0.0009408150
|+39.28%
|90일
|$ +0.00119511370845324
|+99.60%
Dog With Purpose 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.98%
+9.85%
+12.07%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
DOPU, the 'Dog with a Purpose,' your friendly guide in the world of blockchain and peer-to-peer payments. The DOPU token is designed to spread the word about the freedom and potential of digital wallets and decentralized finance. It’s more than just a token; it’s a movement towards financial liber By purchasing DOPU tokens, you’re not just investing; you’re actively participating in a decentralized financial system. We encourage our community to use DOPU tokens as liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and engage with the broader DeFi ecosystem. This helps you gain freedom from centralized financial systems and those who control them. Additionally, we advise the DOPU community and token holders to engage with centralized exchanges to list DOPU tokens and add liquidity on both sides of the market. This strategy will help drive broader adoption and increase the user base, enhancing the accessibility and visibility of DOPU tokens in the financial ecosystem. Every trade or transfer of DOPU on a DEX or wallet burns 0.01% of the DOPU involved, directly reducing the total supply instead of paying fees to centralized exchanges or incurring expensive mining fees (unlike Bitcoin). This mechanism continuously decreases the number of DOPU tokens available, potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens. List DOPU on your favorite DEX and watch the magic happen as each transaction not only saves you fees but also enhances token scarcity, making your DOPU token more valuable over time.
|1 DOPU에서 AUD
A$0.0038559339
|1 DOPU에서 GBP
￡0.0019399419
|1 DOPU에서 EUR
€0.0023231403
|1 DOPU에서 USD
$0.00239499
|1 DOPU에서 MYR
RM0.010777455
|1 DOPU에서 TRY
₺0.085022145
|1 DOPU에서 JPY
¥0.3780491715
|1 DOPU에서 RUB
₽0.2442650301
|1 DOPU에서 INR
₹0.2073582342
|1 DOPU에서 IDR
Rp39.2621248656
|1 DOPU에서 PHP
₱0.1406098629
|1 DOPU에서 EGP
￡E.0.1208032956
|1 DOPU에서 BRL
R$0.0144896895
|1 DOPU에서 CAD
C$0.0034248357
|1 DOPU에서 BDT
৳0.2913026337
|1 DOPU에서 NGN
₦3.7189165221
|1 DOPU에서 UAH
₴0.1013320269
|1 DOPU에서 VES
Bs0.12693447
|1 DOPU에서 PKR
Rs0.6678669114
|1 DOPU에서 KZT
₸1.2712127922
|1 DOPU에서 THB
฿0.0832977522
|1 DOPU에서 TWD
NT$0.0790586199
|1 DOPU에서 CHF
Fr0.0021794409
|1 DOPU에서 HKD
HK$0.0186330222
|1 DOPU에서 MAD
.د.م0.0241175493