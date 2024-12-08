Dog Wif Nunchucks 가격 (NINJA)
오늘 Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA)의 실시간 가격은 0.01335949 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 13.36M USD 입니다. NINJA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Dog Wif Nunchucks 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 88.62K USD
- Dog Wif Nunchucks의 당일 가격 변동 -8.62%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 NINJA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NINJA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Dog Wif Nunchucks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00126176228302284.
지난 30일간 Dog Wif Nunchucks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0347037200.
지난 60일간 Dog Wif Nunchucks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0371148755.
지난 90일간 Dog Wif Nunchucks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0111263219369952256.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00126176228302284
|-8.62%
|30일
|$ +0.0347037200
|+259.77%
|60일
|$ +0.0371148755
|+277.82%
|90일
|$ +0.0111263219369952256
|+498.23%
Dog Wif Nunchucks 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.19%
-8.62%
-14.81%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Introducing $NINJA, the first meme coin on Injective Protocol that brings a touch of humor and playfulness to the world of decentralized finance. Unveiling a unique twist, $NINJA stands out from the crowd with its mascot—a dog armed with nunchucks, capturing the essence of lightheartedness and unpredictability. In the realm of cryptocurrency, where projects often come with complex structures and serious ambitions, $NINJA breaks the mold. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 NINJA tokens, this meme coin embraces simplicity and a carefree attitude. However, it's not just the tokenomics that set $NINJA apart; it's the absence of several traditional features that makes it truly distinctive. Zero taxes, zero team allocation, zero presale, and zero BS—$NINJA takes a bold stance against the norm. Unlike other projects that may burden users with various fees and allocations, $NINJA is designed to be a straightforward and transparent token. The decision to exclude team allocations and presales ensures that the distribution of NINJA tokens is fair and decentralized from the start. What sets $NINJA apart even further is its lack of a formal team and a planned roadmap. While conventional crypto projects often emphasize the importance of a dedicated team and a clear roadmap to achieve success, $NINJA embraces a more spontaneous and carefree approach. The absence of a roadmap doesn't mean that $NINJA lacks direction; rather, it signifies a commitment to adaptability and unpredictability—traits embodied by the dog wielding nunchucks.
