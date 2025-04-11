Dog shit going nowhere 가격 (DOGSHIT2)
오늘 Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 229.84K USD 입니다. DOGSHIT2에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Dog shit going nowhere 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Dog shit going nowhere의 당일 가격 변동 +4.81%
- 유통 공급량 999.77M USD
MEXC에서 DOGSHIT2에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DOGSHIT2 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Dog shit going nowhere에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Dog shit going nowhere에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Dog shit going nowhere에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Dog shit going nowhere에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+4.81%
|30일
|$ 0
|-39.55%
|60일
|$ 0
|-91.88%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Dog shit going nowhere 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.11%
+4.81%
-9.13%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution. We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world. Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin. Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle. The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness. DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 VND
₫--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 AUD
A$--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 GBP
￡--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 EUR
€--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 USD
$--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 MYR
RM--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 TRY
₺--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 JPY
¥--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 RUB
₽--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 INR
₹--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 KRW
₩--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 PHP
₱--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 BRL
R$--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 CAD
C$--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 BDT
৳--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 NGN
₦--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 UAH
₴--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 VES
Bs--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 KZT
₸--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 THB
฿--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 AED
د.إ--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 MAD
.د.م--
|1 DOGSHIT2에서 MXN
$--