Doctor Evil 가격 (EVIL)
오늘 Doctor Evil (EVIL)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. EVIL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Doctor Evil 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 270.64 USD
- Doctor Evil의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 EVIL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 EVIL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Doctor Evil에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Doctor Evil에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Doctor Evil에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Doctor Evil에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-12.55%
|60일
|$ 0
|+20.68%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Doctor Evil 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-2.89%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
About Doctor Evil Crypto: Doctor Evil Crypto is a revolutionary meme token aiming to redefine interactions within decentralized ecosystems. The project combines playful mischief with advanced technology to offer a unique and entertaining cryptocurrency experience. Unlike conventional tokens, Doctor Evil positions itself as an inventive force that keeps the competition in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector alert. What is the project about? Doctor Evil Crypto seeks to inject a degree of playfulness into the financial landscape by merging the concept of memes with cryptocurrency. The token intends to empower users to embrace their mischievous side and engage in an exciting adventure within the dark side of DeFi. What makes your project unique? Doctor Evil Crypto distinguishes itself through its fusion of fun and cutting-edge technology. The token is designed for those who wish to break away from the mundane and explore a thrilling cryptocurrency experience. It's not just a token; it's a movement to disrupt the meme economy and add a dash of mischief to finance. History of your project: Doctor Evil Crypto is a fairly new project; more detailed historical information isn’t provided. What’s next for your project? Doctor Evil has several plans including the launch of super rare DOCTOR EVIL NFTs, an augmented reality game, single-sided staking for loyal holders, a decentralized exchange (EVIL DEX) with low swap fees, and an optimized over-the-counter (OTC) desk for private trades. What can your token be used for? (Utility, NOT tokenomics) Doctor Evil tokens can be used to participate in exclusive NFT launches, play augmented reality games, engage in single-sided staking to earn passive rewards, trade on the EVIL DEX with low fees, and conduct private trades through an optimized OTC desk.
