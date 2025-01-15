DIVA Protocol 가격 (DIVA)
오늘 DIVA Protocol (DIVA)의 실시간 가격은 0.00413548 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. DIVA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 DIVA Protocol 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 19.44 USD
- DIVA Protocol의 당일 가격 변동 +1.36%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 DIVA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DIVA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 DIVA Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 DIVA Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0008799883.
지난 60일간 DIVA Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000850238.
지난 90일간 DIVA Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.36%
|30일
|$ -0.0008799883
|-21.27%
|60일
|$ -0.0000850238
|-2.05%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
DIVA Protocol 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.13%
+1.36%
-10.40%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? DIVA Protocol is a highly versatile smart contract-based system for creating and managing derivative financial contracts peer-to-peer. What makes your project unique? DIVA Protocol distinguishes itself from peers like Augur, Polymarket, and Opyn in several key ways: - High customization: DIVA Protocol offers unmatched customization, allowing users to select virtually any metric as the underlying and choose from a wide range of payoff profiles. - Compliance layer: DIVA Protocol is one of the first DeFi protocols that implements a compliance feature to enable traditional financial institutions to use DIVA Protocol while complying with existing KYC and AML regulations. - Gas optimized: DIVA Protocol implements an efficient off-chain matching mechanism with an on-chain settlement process leveraging the EIP712 signature standard, thereby optimizing gas usage by creating the derivative contract on-chain only when a counterparty is found. - Composable: DIVA Protocol harnesses the true power of decentralized finance by prioritizing composability. Developers can seamlessly combine DIVA Protocol with any oracle and trading infrastructure when building end-user applications. History of your project. The project was founded end of 2020 by two individuals that combine 15+ years of expertise in traditional finance, including derivatives trading and portfolio & risk management, and 6+ years of experience in smart contract development. DIVA Protocol was released on mainnet on 4/5th June 2023. What’s next for your project? - Grow developer community - Grow use cases & applications What can your token be used for? The DIVA Token is DIVA Protocol's governance token and empowers its holders to influence the direction of the protocol by delegating the management of the treasury funds and (limited) protocol governance rights to candidates of their choosing. For more infos, see: https://www.divaprotocol.io/posts/diva-tokenomics
|1 DIVA에서 AUD
A$0.0066581228
|1 DIVA에서 GBP
￡0.0033497388
|1 DIVA에서 EUR
€0.0040114156
|1 DIVA에서 USD
$0.00413548
|1 DIVA에서 MYR
RM0.01860966
|1 DIVA에서 TRY
₺0.14680954
|1 DIVA에서 JPY
¥0.652785518
|1 DIVA에서 RUB
₽0.4217776052
|1 DIVA에서 INR
₹0.3580498584
|1 DIVA에서 IDR
Rp67.7947432512
|1 DIVA에서 PHP
₱0.2427940308
|1 DIVA에서 EGP
￡E.0.2085936112
|1 DIVA에서 BRL
R$0.025019654
|1 DIVA에서 CAD
C$0.0059137364
|1 DIVA에서 BDT
৳0.5029984324
|1 DIVA에서 NGN
₦6.4215319892
|1 DIVA에서 UAH
₴0.1749721588
|1 DIVA에서 VES
Bs0.21918044
|1 DIVA에서 PKR
Rs1.1532199528
|1 DIVA에서 KZT
₸2.1950300744
|1 DIVA에서 THB
฿0.1438319944
|1 DIVA에서 TWD
NT$0.1365121948
|1 DIVA에서 CHF
Fr0.0037632868
|1 DIVA에서 HKD
HK$0.0321740344
|1 DIVA에서 MAD
.د.م0.0416442836