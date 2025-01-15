Ditto Staked Aptos 가격 (STAPT)
오늘 Ditto Staked Aptos (STAPT)의 실시간 가격은 9.91 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. STAPT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ditto Staked Aptos 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 3.52K USD
- Ditto Staked Aptos의 당일 가격 변동 +5.16%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 STAPT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 STAPT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ditto Staked Aptos에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.485904.
지난 30일간 Ditto Staked Aptos에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -3.5465224210.
지난 60일간 Ditto Staked Aptos에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -2.3615430900.
지난 90일간 Ditto Staked Aptos에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -1.190515189975455.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.485904
|+5.16%
|30일
|$ -3.5465224210
|-35.78%
|60일
|$ -2.3615430900
|-23.82%
|90일
|$ -1.190515189975455
|-10.72%
Ditto Staked Aptos 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.71%
+5.16%
-9.23%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Ditto is the premier liquid staking protocol on Aptos. We aim to create the safest and most robust liquid staking derivative for Aptos that is richly integrated and positioned as the base token on Aptos DeFi. Holding Ditto staked Aptos is like holding Aptos but better — users will be able to use their stAPT across the Aptos DeFi ecosystem while earning yield and securing the network. Users will be able to stake Aptos (APT) with us to receive stAPT — Ditto staked Aptos. With that stAPT, users will then be able to participate in the Aptos DeFi ecosystem, all the while earning yield and securing the network with zero overhead. We intend to make stAPT a key primitive on Aptos, by creating an ecosystem around liquid staking and forming rich integrations we can move towards a world where stAPT is a predominant token not only for yield but for utility too. Users will be easily able to move between stAPT and APT with minimal friction through both swaps on dexes and via staking / unstaking. With all this in place, we believe that holding stAPT will be strictly better than holding APT in the majority of cases for both users and the network.
