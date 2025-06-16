DIGIVERSE 가격 (DIGI)
오늘 DIGIVERSE (DIGI)의 실시간 가격은 0.01103144 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. DIGI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 DIGIVERSE 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 21.54 USD
- DIGIVERSE의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 DIGI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DIGI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 DIGIVERSE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 DIGIVERSE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0040908771.
지난 60일간 DIGIVERSE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0030707524.
지난 90일간 DIGIVERSE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.01062459640825789.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0040908771
|-37.08%
|60일
|$ -0.0030707524
|-27.83%
|90일
|$ -0.01062459640825789
|-49.06%
DIGIVERSE 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Digiverse is the world's first and only digital metaverse that creates the perception of virtual reality. It is the single most successful and patented example of instantiating Metaverse environments. Digiverse is an innovative blockchain project that merges virtual and real world, implementing it into the physical world securely and expeditiously. It is not just a concept; it's a reality, occupying 5000 square meters in the Land of Legends and commended by world-renowned figures after their visits. At its core, Digiverse is composed of several main components, including a Metaverse, Digital Identity, Crypto Exchange (Centralised), and DigiTravel. It complements these main components with supporting features such as an NFT Marketplace, Digital NFT Auctions, a Project Incubator, Launchpad, Staking capabilities and a Decentralized Crypto Exchange (DEX). Digiverse's Metaverse is a platform that provides immersive experiences to people through diverse regions, each with unique stories and scenarios. It allows individuals to engage with digital art using all of their senses. Its Digital Identity offers a secure and trustworthy system for digital interactions. The in-built Crypto Exchange provides a venue for swift and safe digital asset trading. DigiTravel integrates traveling experiences within the Metaverse, creating a new realm of tourism. In addition to these, Digiverse develops software products with cutting-edge technologies such as AR, VR, hologram technology, and crypto asset exchange platforms, maintaining company's values like continuous innovation, excellence, and ethical business practices. In short, Digiverse aims to advance the blockchain technology by integrating real-world and virtual phenomena, driven by a commitment to technological innovation, customer satisfaction, and enduring business relationships.
DIGIVERSE (DIGI)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다.
