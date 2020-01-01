Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) 정보

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero-inflation rate. DRC was created during the COVID-19 pandemic with the purpose of finding out how the global economic recession and the increasing demand for decentralized financial instruments may affect its adoption and usage.

The total supply of DRC is fixed at 1 billion tokens, and no more additional DRC tokens will ever be created. The scarcity of DRC is embedded into the code, and nothing can change it once DRC contract was deployed into Ethereum network.

DRC did not conduct a token sale. DRC has a unique token distribution model, as 100% of the total DRC supply has been issued directly to the Uniswap market. No DRC tokens have ever been premined or retained by the project developers.

DRC token has the unique utility of providing DRC holders with the exclusive access to the Digital Reserve, an essential part of the DRC ecosystem. Digital Reserve is a decentralized platform where DRC holders can get instant exposure to the baskets of the most efficient store of value assets, with the purpose of capital preservation and hedging inflation risks.