DGEN 가격 (DGEN)
오늘 DGEN (DGEN)의 실시간 가격은 0.0017065 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. DGEN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 DGEN 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 44.41 USD
- DGEN의 당일 가격 변동 +1.42%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 DGEN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DGEN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 DGEN에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 DGEN에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0001520730.
지난 60일간 DGEN에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000950189.
지난 90일간 DGEN에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.42%
|30일
|$ +0.0001520730
|+8.91%
|60일
|$ +0.0000950189
|+5.57%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
DGEN 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+1.42%
+17.25%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
## What Is DGEN? DGEN is an ERC-20 governance and utility token launched by the Degen DAO. DGEN is used to exert control over the Degen DAO and the assets it holds, including the Degen DAO treasury (which can be used to incentivize community builders and bring awareness to the community). DGEN is also incorporated in the Knight of Degen, Inc.’s (a.k.a., “KOD”) decentralized sports and entertainment community and powers tournaments, fantasy games, and other contests on the KOD platform via the KOD mobile and web apps. ## What is the Degen DAO? The Degen DAO is a decentralized ecosystem of web3 sports and competitive entertainment products built for a global community of fans. ## Mission Statement The Degen DAO is building a community-led Sports and Entertainment ecosystem where fans come to celebrate sports, action, and competition with friends and fans around the world. All of the applications and products developed for the Degen DAO ecosystem are connected in their mission of innovating on-chain for communal sports fandom and in-game action, creating new experiences and opportunities, elevating the sports they love. ## Community The launch of the Degen DAO establishes a framework by which the community adjacent to the Knights of Degen, Inc.’s platform can build alongside the core contributors and receive rewards in DGEN for developing key parts of the ecosystem (e.g., guilds and sub-DAOs, bounties, quests). ## Knights of Degen Inc. Knights of Degen Inc. is a web3 sports entertainment and gaming company, dedicated to building innovative games and intellectual property that leverage blockchain technology to unlock innovative experiences that align with the core mission of the Knights of Degen ecosystem and the Degen DAO. ## Where Can I Learn More About DGEN? Whitepaper: https://medium.com/knights-of-degen/knights-of-degen-whitepaper-7f00b405672a Purple Paper: https://knightsofdegen.gitbook.io/the-purple-paper/introduction/the-knights-of-degen
