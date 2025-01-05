dFund 가격 (DFND)
오늘 dFund (DFND)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 99.51K USD 입니다. DFND에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 dFund 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 9.56K USD
- dFund의 당일 가격 변동 -4.54%
- 유통 공급량 332.45M USD
MEXC에서 DFND에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DFND 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 dFund에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 dFund에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 dFund에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 dFund에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-4.54%
|30일
|$ 0
|+11.07%
|60일
|$ 0
|+46.79%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
dFund 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-4.07%
-4.54%
-11.46%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
dFund is a project that aims to build an all-encompassing platform combining advanced DeFi smart-contract-powered features including decentralized hedge funds, direct p2p lending, credit scores, DAO governance and a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets into one easy to use platform. Every user on the platform will be able to start their own decentralized hedge fund, or invest in one, and decentralized hedge funds on the platform will be ranked by their performance (roi), so people can make informed decisions. The founder of the decentralized hedge fund can only swap / trade with user funds, while withdrawals and payouts are automated by smart contracts, therefore eliminating the possibility of scam or pyramid schemes. The platform will also enable users to participate in direct p2p lending, where every user sets the loan amount, interest rate, loan duration, and collateral requirement, which can be even under or over 100% allowing for under and over collateralized loans. Every borrower on the platform will have a credit rating, and lenders can set the minimum credit rating required to take the loan, and even set different collateral requirements and interest rates for users with different credit ratings. If someone never got liquidated on their loan aka never defaulted and always paid back the loan amount + interest on time, they will have a very high credit rating, while users who get liquidated / default many times will see their credit rating slip down. Credit rating can be improved or worsened over time. The platform will also have a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets where users can buy and sell the loans, therefore allowing lenders to exit their positions and delegate the risk and waiting time to other users. So for example, if a user is lending a loan with a 10% interest rate, but they need money / liquidity urgently or they simply don’t want to wait until the end of the loan duration, they can instead decide to sell their loan, and maybe someone will buy it for 4% instantly, which would mean a 6% profit for them after they receive the original 10% interest at the end of the loan’s duration, which is beneficial for both a buyer and the seller. For the seller (the original lender), they don’t have to wait and they are getting a smaller profit with no risk, and for the buyer of the loan, they are receiving a higher profit for waiting until the end of the loan’s duration. This is in many ways similar to real life bond market.
