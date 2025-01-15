Dex on Crypto 가격 (DOCSWAP)
오늘 Dex on Crypto (DOCSWAP)의 실시간 가격은 0.00823733 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. DOCSWAP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Dex on Crypto 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 74.59 USD
- Dex on Crypto의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
오늘 Dex on Crypto에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Dex on Crypto에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000744827.
지난 60일간 Dex on Crypto에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0007220184.
지난 90일간 Dex on Crypto에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ +0.0000744827
|+0.90%
|60일
|$ +0.0007220184
|+8.77%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Dex on Crypto 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? DOCSWAP is a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform that offers a suite of services including DEX trading, an IDO LaunchPad, and a Token Locker. It aims to support a wide range of EVM-based blockchains and tokens, providing a user-friendly and secure environment for decentralized trading. What makes your project unique? DOCSWAP stands out by offering a comprehensive ecosystem that includes DEX trading, an IDO LaunchPad, and a Token Locker, all accessible across various EVM-based blockchains. Its uniqueness lies in its commitment to supporting multiple blockchains, making it easier for blockchain projects to list their tokens and engage with a broader audience. History of your project? DOCSWAP was launched with the goal of simplifying decentralized trading and supporting blockchain projects. Its history includes successful integration with several blockchains, continuous development, and the introduction of features like staking, airdrops, and token burning. What’s next for your project? The project is focused on expanding its ecosystem by adding more supported blockchains, enhancing its LaunchPad and Token Locker services, and exploring opportunities for further integration with different blockchain networks. DOCSWAP aims to continue evolving and improving its services. What can your token be used for? The DOCSWAP token (DOCSWAP) has various use cases within the DOCSWAP ecosystem. It can be used for staking to earn rewards, participating in IDOs on the LaunchPad, providing liquidity on the DEX, and accessing premium features. Additionally, it's distributed through airdrops to token holders, adding to its utility and community engagement.
|1 DOCSWAP에서 AUD
A$0.0132621013
|1 DOCSWAP에서 GBP
￡0.0066722373
|1 DOCSWAP에서 EUR
€0.0079902101
|1 DOCSWAP에서 USD
$0.00823733
|1 DOCSWAP에서 MYR
RM0.037067985
|1 DOCSWAP에서 TRY
₺0.292425215
|1 DOCSWAP에서 JPY
¥1.3002625405
|1 DOCSWAP에서 RUB
₽0.8401252867
|1 DOCSWAP에서 INR
₹0.7131056581
|1 DOCSWAP에서 IDR
Rp135.0381751152
|1 DOCSWAP에서 PHP
₱0.4833665244
|1 DOCSWAP에서 EGP
￡E.0.4154909252
|1 DOCSWAP에서 BRL
R$0.0498358465
|1 DOCSWAP에서 CAD
C$0.0117793819
|1 DOCSWAP에서 BDT
৳1.0019064479
|1 DOCSWAP에서 NGN
₦12.7908436507
|1 DOCSWAP에서 UAH
₴0.3485214323
|1 DOCSWAP에서 VES
Bs0.43657849
|1 DOCSWAP에서 PKR
Rs2.2970618438
|1 DOCSWAP에서 KZT
₸4.3722100174
|1 DOCSWAP에서 THB
฿0.2864119641
|1 DOCSWAP에서 TWD
NT$0.27183189
|1 DOCSWAP에서 CHF
Fr0.0074959703
|1 DOCSWAP에서 HKD
HK$0.0640864274
|1 DOCSWAP에서 MAD
.د.م0.0829499131