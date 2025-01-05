DEVAI 가격 (0XDEV)
오늘 DEVAI (0XDEV)의 실시간 가격은 0.114317 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 95.60K USD 입니다. 0XDEV에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 DEVAI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 145.52 USD
- DEVAI의 당일 가격 변동 +10.91%
- 유통 공급량 836.31K USD
MEXC에서 0XDEV에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 0XDEV 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 DEVAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.01124575.
지난 30일간 DEVAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0151743356.
지난 60일간 DEVAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0089004815.
지난 90일간 DEVAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.2721689488616235.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.01124575
|+10.91%
|30일
|$ -0.0151743356
|-13.27%
|60일
|$ -0.0089004815
|-7.78%
|90일
|$ -0.2721689488616235
|-70.42%
DEVAI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+10.91%
+0.14%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
AI-Powered Solidity Contract Generation This project presents an innovative solution to the common problem of Solidity contract generation. ABOUT US Shaping The Future With AI In today’s digital age, blockchain technology has emerged as a powerful tool for creating secure and transparent decentralized applications. However, developing smart contracts using Solidity, the most widely used programming language for Ethereum blockchain, can be a complex and time-consuming process, requiring specialized knowledge and expertise. To address this challenge, we have developed an AI bot that writes Solidity contracts, providing a fast, reliable, and cost-effective solution for companies looking to develop blockchain-based applications. Our bot uses advanced machine learning algorithms to generate Solidity code automatically, simplifying the process and reducing the risk of errors. In this way, we aim to democratize access to blockchain technology, enabling companies of all sizes to leverage its benefits and create innovative applications. Holders Benefit Revenue sharing program Holding above 1%+ of total supply in $0xDev token automatically enrolls you to the revenue sharing program, the revenue share program is a weekly pay out to the top holders based on the fees accumulated from deployments. The more deployments through the bot equates to a higher revenue share claim. 02 First to know Holding above 0.5%+ will give you early access to deployments channel where you can receive a notification any time a contract is deployed by DEVAI BOT. The notifications are divided in 3 different phases: a. New deployment b. LP locked/burnt c. Trading enabled (Holding 0.5%+ of total supply means you are eligible for revenue share from the fees accumulated via payment in $0xDEV)
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 0XDEV에서 AUD
A$0.18405037
|1 0XDEV에서 GBP
￡0.0914536
|1 0XDEV에서 EUR
€0.10974432
|1 0XDEV에서 USD
$0.114317
|1 0XDEV에서 MYR
RM0.5144265
|1 0XDEV에서 TRY
₺4.04453546
|1 0XDEV에서 JPY
¥17.96834606
|1 0XDEV에서 RUB
₽12.62288314
|1 0XDEV에서 INR
₹9.80496909
|1 0XDEV에서 IDR
Rp1,843.82232251
|1 0XDEV에서 PHP
₱6.6532494
|1 0XDEV에서 EGP
￡E.5.80044458
|1 0XDEV에서 BRL
R$0.70647906
|1 0XDEV에서 CAD
C$0.16461648
|1 0XDEV에서 BDT
৳13.8666521
|1 0XDEV에서 NGN
₦176.68721203
|1 0XDEV에서 UAH
₴4.80931619
|1 0XDEV에서 VES
Bs5.944484
|1 0XDEV에서 PKR
Rs31.780126
|1 0XDEV에서 KZT
₸59.88267411
|1 0XDEV에서 THB
฿3.94279333
|1 0XDEV에서 TWD
NT$3.76331564
|1 0XDEV에서 CHF
Fr0.1028853
|1 0XDEV에서 HKD
HK$0.88824309
|1 0XDEV에서 MAD
.د.م1.15002902