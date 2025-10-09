DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) 토크노믹스
DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 DePhyneAI (DPHYAI)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) 정보
DePhyneAI is a decentralized physical AI infrastructure enabling autonomous devices such as drones, robots, and edge sensors to perform intelligent tasks while earning rewards in the native token, $DPHY. The network is permissionless, community-owned, and designed to bring scalable, secure AI computation to the edge of the real world.
- Introduction Artificial Intelligence has historically been confined to centralized cloud platforms. However, as physical devices grow more capable, the future lies in enabling intelligence directly on the edge - embedded in the real world. DePhyneAI empowers a decentralized network of autonomous agents to train, infer, and collaborate - creating a self-sustaining AI ecosystem governed by a native token economy.
What is DePhyneAI? DePhyneAI is an open, decentralized network where physical devices act as nodes. Each device contributes compute, data, or services and is rewarded in $DPHY tokens. The network supports:
Federated learning and on-device AI inference Secure blockchain-based coordination Real-time decision-making in physical environments Use Cases DePhyneAI supports diverse real-world applications:
Logistics: AI-enabled autonomous drone deliveries Agriculture: Monitoring soil, crop health, irrigation using robotic systems Smart Cities: Surveillance, traffic analysis, energy optimization Disaster Response: Real-time aerial monitoring and situational AI Why $DPHY Matters The $DPHY token is the lifeblood of the DePhyneAI network. It serves multiple purposes:
Rewards: Earned by node operators who run AI tasks Access: Used to access AI models, data feeds, and services Governance: Voting and proposal mechanisms Staking: Ensures quality and uptime guarantees
DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 DPHYAI 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
DPHYAI 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 DPHYAI의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, DPHYAI 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
DPHYAI 가격 예측
DPHYAI 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? DPHYAI 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
